Dream Girl song Dhagala Lagali: Third single from the film Dhagala Lagali starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha and Riteish Deshmukh is set to release tomorrow. Check out the 10-second teaser from the song here!

Dream Girl song Dhagala Lagali: The third track from the film Dream Girl after Dil ka Telephone and Radhe Radhe is all set to release tomorrow starring AyushmannKhurrana, Nushrat Bharucha and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. To make the announcement of the song releasing tomorrow, Ayushmann Khurrana a who will play the role of Pooja in the film shared a ten-second teaser where the makers have introduced Riteish Deshmukh’s character from the song.

The teaser begins with the caption reading as this Ganesh Chaturthi Bhau is back. in the video, Ritesh Deshmukh is standing on the railing cleaning Ganesh Ji’s murti with Ayushamann Khurrana in the background donning a yellow pink traditional attire whereas Ritesh Deshmukh is all decked up in metallic shiny neon colors. Nushrat Bharucha’s look is yet to be revealed. He captioned his post as Vaise Baat toh pate ki hai, get ready to relive the magic of iconic Dhagala Lagali song.

The movie Dream Girl is touted to be one of the biggest hits of the actor this year. From trying his hands in different gerners to winning National Award for the Best Actor, Ayushmann Khurrana is having one great year. On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Bala, Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Check out the ten-second teaser from the upcoming Marathi remake song here:

Check out the video here:

The song Dhagala Lagali is the remake of a Marathi song based on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. For the song, the director Raaj Shandilya especially contacted Riteish Deshmukh to be a part of it. To this, Riteish Deshmukh said in an interview that he feels lucky to be a part of a song with such versatile actors and great dancers.

Check out the previous songs from the movie Dream Girl here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App