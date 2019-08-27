Dream Girl song Dhagala Lagali: Ahead of the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of the film Dream Girl have released a new song titled Dhagala Lagali. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha and Riteish Deshmukh, the song is remake of a popular Marathi song.

Ayushmann Khurrana is on a glorious run at the cinema screens and there is no stopping now. After impressing the film critics and audience alike with his performances in Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, the actor is now gearing up for his two simultaneous releases Dream Girl and Bala post Article 15 earlier this year. The trailer of Dream Girl co-starring Nushrat Bharucha was released this month and left everyone beyond excited.

Post making the occasion of Janmashtami special with the track Radhe Radhe, the makers of the film have released a new song titled Dhagala Lagali today featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha alongside Riteish Deshmukh. A remake of a famous Marathi song Dhagala Lagali, the song retains the essence of the original yet bringing something new to the table.

Dhagala Lagali is a celebratory song that is fun, peppy and groovy. The foot-tapping number will definitely compel you to shake a leg while amping up your Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Donning traditional Marathi outfits, the lead trio can be seen having a blast on the sets drenched in rain. Sung by Meet Bros, Mika Singh and Jyotica Tangri and penned by Kumaar, Dhagala Lagali is undoubtedly one of the few song remakes done right.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha and Riteish Deshmukh’s song Dhagala Lagali:

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl also stars Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Rajesh Sharma among many others. The highly anticipated film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 13, 2019.

Take a look at the songs that have already been released by Dream Girl team:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App