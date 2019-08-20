Dream Girl song Dil Ka Telephone: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for his upcoming project–Dream Girl. Recently, the makers released the second track titled–Dil Ka Telephone. Watch the video here–

Dream Girl song Dil Ka Telephone: After impressing the audience with the trailer of the highly anticipated film Dream Girl, the makers of the rom-com film have recently released the second track titled Dil Ka Telephone. The song features Ayushmann Khurrana conquering the hearts with his voice from female and male callers. The song establishes Ayushmann Khurrana’s relationship with four other characters and sets the general tone of the film.

The song has been composed by Meet Bros with the other singers like Nakash Aziz and Jonita Gandhi. Further, the lyrics of the song is penned by Kummar. In all, it is a fun track which fails to create a lasting impression. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana works at an adult hotline and portrays a man who is known for talking in female voices as Pooja from his male callers who ends up falling in love with Ayushmann Khurrana’s voice.

The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film will hit the silver screens on September 13.

Watch the song–

After delivering a serious performance in Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana is back on-screens with weird yet quirky character in this rom-com film. Dream Girl is a complete package of entertainment as it contains everything starting from romance, comedy, and drama. Apart from the lead star, the film features Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajesh Sharma, Nidhi Bisht and Sumona Chakravarti in supporting roles. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha plays the role of Ayushmann Khurrana’s love interest.

In an interview, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he dubbed 25 percent of his dialogues in a female voice which was very difficult. He further said that since he is from a radio background, he took over the challenge and nailed it perfectly.

