Dream Girl song Dil Ka Telephone social media reaction: Dream Girl's new song is out, the song is titled Dil Ka Telephone. Ayushhmann looks totally different in the song and seems interacting with the people on phonecalls as an adult hottie.

Dream Girl song Dil Ka Telephone social media reaction: Ayushmann Khurana’s new song has made people crazy because of his phenomenal acting as an adult Chika. The actor seems to take phone calls and talking to people like an adult hottie, Ayushmann looks crazy in the song. The song is all about conversating on the phone calls as a female where AndhaDhun actor Ayushmann Khurana creates a Buzz with his remarkable acting skills. The song goes viral in no time, he is receiving a lot of appreciation on social media after he posted it on his social media handles. Fans must watch this hot and crazy video song of this incredible actor.

People are reacting to social media on this fabulous song, as Ayushmann posted the release of a new song with a caption Love urf Dream Girl is calling! Are you ready to pick up? He beautiful added red heart and a telephone emoji with his caption that will attract you more than a hundred times. He wrote Dil ka Telephone Song out now. People reacted to his post and one of his fans wrote Thank you, dream girl, for picking up my call and attached a number to the post. People have also appreciated the director and saying it outstanding video making.

Thank you Dream Girl picking up my call😅👊 pic.twitter.com/mrgOYJJ1Oj — Karthik (@vd_karthik) August 20, 2019

Wwwooooowwww….!!! Outstanding video….making — Arun Singh (@MrArun_Singh) August 20, 2019

One of the Pakistani Fans have also commented on Ayushmann’s Instagram that she is a huge fan of his acting, she is hoping that soon the tension between the two countries will go and she would be able to watch Ayushmann on the big screen. Else she has to watch and she will see him in pirated videos. She also added lots of love from across the border.

Waiting eagerly — Pinky (@itssmall_wonder) August 20, 2019

Nushrat Bharucha also posted on twitter and wrote Dil Ki Ghanti Bajegi, Jab Dream Girl Call Karegi! She used the same red heart and telephone emoji. The actress added Dil Ka Telephone song out now, she seems excited about her new film Dream Girl featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. Ekta Kapoor also flaunted the song release, see how people reacted to her post.

