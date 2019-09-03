Dream Girl song Ik Mulaqaat: Dream Girl is one of the much-awaited movies of the year starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles. The movie since the announcement has been making quite a buzz but this time it is for all the wrong reasons. From Radhe Radhe to Dil Ka Telephone, the fourth single of the film Ik Mulaqaat is out but unfortunately, it has failed to impress fans. Crooned by Meet Bros’ feat Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchhal, penned by Shabbir Ahmed, and composed by Meet Bros, the song seems like a copy of Mere Rakshe Kamar.

The music video begins with Ayushmann Khurrana staring at Nushrat Bharucha and making some corny statement of wanting to have a joined electricity bill to which Nushrat Bharucha makes a weird comment- Pehle connection toh same ho jaye. Imagine how many guys are going to use this pickup line? well, guessing by it, MANY! Moving on, the single has some funny moments where Nushrat Bharucha makes chowmein at a thela and Ayushmann Khurrana has dreamy eyes for her. Similarly, the song has many such corny moments which would make you think WHAT!?

Posted an hour back, the song has already crossed 150k views and the comments section is brimming with compliments from Ayushamnn Khurrana fans hwo are loving this romantic single. Prior to this, the makers have already released three songs from the film- Radhe Radhe, Dil Ka Telephone and Dhagala Lagali. All the songs have received praises from both fans and celebrities but sadly this single couldn’t grab attention the way makers wanted it to.

Check out the song Ik Mulaqaat here:

The movie Dream Girl is set to release next week on September 13, 2019. The movie revolves around Ayushamnn Khurrana who plays the role of Sita, Radha and many other female characters in a play and later joins a telemarketing company where he talks to his customer as Pooja in a girls’ voice. The versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be taking the role for the very first time and is one of the much-anticpated movies of the year.

Check out the songs from the film here:

