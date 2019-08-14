Dream Girl song Radhe Radhe: After conquering the hearts with the story in the trailer, the makers of the much-anticipated film Dream Girl, have released the first song titled Radhe Radhe. Watch the song here–

Dream Girl song Radhe Radhe: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to impress the fans with another innovative storyline titled Dream Girl. It is a romantic-comedy film that is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and will hit the silver screens on September 13. After teasing the fans with the trailer, the makers recently dropped the first track of the film titled Radhe Radhe.

Radhe Radhe is a peppy number which lifts up your mood completely and gives major festive vibes. The song is sung by Amit Gupta and is penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Kumaar. Further, it is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, who has worked in famous tracks from the films Baaghi 2, KGF. Zero and Pailwan. It is a desi folk song that is composed by Meet Brothers.

For the song, the makers arranged the entire set up in Mumbai to make the audience feel the vibe of Mathura-Gokul. Moreover, both the stars have tried their best to give their own personality in the song.

The director of the film revealed that since the film is from Mathura, how could they miss Radha-Krishan song. Moreover, in the film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of Sita and Draupadi so to complete the cycle they added the aspect of Radha. The director also revealed that both the lead stars enjoyed a lot while shooting and complimented each other well through their dancing styles.

Talking about the film, the whole story revolves around a female character Pooja which is played by Ayushmann. The National Award-winning actor has worked really hard and has dubbed 25 per cent of his dialogues in a female voice.

