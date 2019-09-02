Dream Girl: one of the much-awaited film of the year starring ayushmannKhurrana, Nushrat Bharucha is all set to release on September 13, 2019, check out all information you need on Dream Girl below!

Dream Girl: From songs to storyline, everything you need to know about this September release starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha

It is surely one good year for Ayushmann Khurrana! From winning National Award for his film Andhadhun to now starring in Dream Girl as a girl, Ayushmann Khurrana is a name which everyone knows. The versatile actor who loves to try his hand in different genres has been giving back to back hits be it Baadhai Ho, Andhadhun or Article 15, the actor leaves no opportunity to woo his fans and Dream Girl is another movie where Ayushmann Khurrana has stepped into a different role to pique our interest.

The upcoming Hindi language romantic comedy film has been directed by Raaj Shaandiliyaa, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and bankrolled under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures. As the movie is set to release in just a week on September 13, 2019, here is everything you need to know about the film. From its songs, to cast, to promotions to the trailer, check out the information below.

Dream Girl Storyline:

Not getting into details and spoiling the plot, the movie will be based on Ayushmann Khurrana taking on the role of sita, Radha in plays and then later joining in a telemarketing company where he works as a telecalller and flirts with male clients by essaying the role of a girl named Pooja. Dressed in a girl attire, Ayushamnn Khurrana has taken up the role of Pooja with his head held high and is set to woo us with his amazing acting skills.

Dream Girl Cast:

Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen playing the role of Lokesh Bisht aka Puja, Nusghrat Bharucha as Dolly Shinde, Annu Kapoor will play the role of Lokesh Bisht aka Ayushmann Khurrana’s father, Manjot Singh as Amjot, Vijay Raaz as Inspector, Sumona Chakravarti as Diya, Abhishek Banerjee as Viraj, Rahul Bagga as Asgar, Rajesh Sharma as Chotu, Nidhi Bisht as Bachchi, Shashi Ranjan as Hanuman, and Riteish Deshmukh who was seen in a special appearance in the song Dhagala Lagali.

Dream Girl Songs:

Apart from script what gets more attention are the songs. Till date Ayushmann Khurrana and the team have released three singles among which all are hits. Composed by Meet Bros, penned by Shabbir Ahmed, the three songs are as such:

Radhe Radhe: Penned by Kumaar, and crooned by Meet Bros, and Amit Gupta, the song Radhe Radhe was the first single of the film which released 2 weeks back and has crossed 10 million views till date.

Dil Ka Telephone: Giving more insight into the plot, Dil Ka Telephone shows Ayushammna Khurrana talking as pooja to inspector and other men as girl. Crooned by Meet Bros Ft. Jonita Gandhi & Nakash Aziz, penned by Kumaar and composed by Meet Bros, Dil Ka Telephone is one hit number which has crossed 7 million followers on youtube till date.

Dhagala Lagali: The latest single of the movie Dream Girl, Dhagala Lagali released five days back and in just a few days it has crossed 5 million views on Youtube. The song is an ode to Ganesh Chaturthi and also fetaures Ritesh Deshmukh in lead roles.

Check out the songs here:

Dream Girl release:

The movie starring Ayushamann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha is all set to release on September 13, 2019. The principal photography began in December 2018 and the first poster was released by the naker son December 3, 2019, and the trailer was released on August 12, 2019. In November 2018, the makers officially announced Dreamgirl production. The movie has been written and directed by Raaj Shaandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Aashish Singh and one interesting fact about the movie is that Ayushamnn Khurrana will have three accents in the film.

Check out the making video of Radhe Radhe and his old movie Baadhai ho down below:

