Aayushman Khurrana's starrer Dream Girl is going to release tomorrow before that multiple actors had spotted in the special screening of the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Barucha starrer Dream Girl to release tomorrow, the film is one of the most anticipated films of Ayushmann Khurrana. The director Raaj Shaandilyaa tried to make an out of the league film, it has humour, fun, drama, and hottie Pooja who will steal the hearts. There was a special screening organized for the film.

And it was graced by Suurveen Chawla, Sharad Kelkar, Gautam Gulati, Shashank Khaitan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aparshakti, Mukti, Neeti, and Shakti Mohan. Stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha and Manjot Singh also reached to watch their film. Ayushmann seemed to watch the film with wife Tahira Kashyap and cute kid Virajveer.

Nushrat Barucha stuns in silver crop to and Plazo, she looked beautiful and posed with confidence at the special screening. Whereas Ayushmann Khurrana posed with the family where he seemed in a white long coat and black pants, Tahira was in all black and white sports shoes. And the little cute kid wore purple track dress.

Aparshakti poses the camera with an open shirt, whereas in his T-shirt it was written I’M With My Dream Girl. Aparshakti also poses with sisters Mukti Mohan, Shakti Mohan, and Neeti Mohan. The actors came to support the film and liked it a lot. Ayushmann Khurrana seemed to be in back to back 3 hits with Ekta Kapoor. The makers are again expected National Film Award winner to steal the hearts.

The film Dream Girl revolves around an adult hottie Pooja, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the character Pooja but Nobody knows that who is behind the phone call. People get fascinated with such a melodious voice. People started taking appointments to talk to pooja but nobody gets to know about her.

The actor also seemed indifferent avatars in the trailer of the film. He had been seen in Sita Avtaar and acted in plays. Although it is not the first time when any male actor is depicting. But the makers are promising that this film is going to be very unique and entertaining.

