Dream Girl: Suniel Shetty calls Pooja the Dream Girl and just can't wait to meet her this coming weekend, Pooja and Anna shared a conversation about their first meeting, watch video.

Ayushmann Khurana’s Dream Girl is all set to hit the theatres on September 13 and everyone is excited about the film and here we have Suniel Shetty aka Anna desperately waiting for Pooja to take her out on a date.

Suniel Shetty was also supporting the film and has promoted it in a fun way. In this video, he dials the number and calls Pooja, the role which is being played by Ayushmann who have number of lovers falling for the Dream Girl and Anna is one of them and desperately wants to meet Pooja, so he asks Pooja that when is she going to meet him and Pooja replies that on this September 13 she will meet him. Suniel Shetty is also wooed by Pooja’s magic just like us and can’t wait to see her on theatre this weekend.

Dream Girl is a romantic comedy film which starres Ayushmann Khurana as the lead role and as the dream girl. He will be seen opposite Nushrat Bharucha. The film is being directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is being produced by Ekta Kapoor. Ayushmann Khurana who is the dream girl and is winning the hearts with his lovely girly voice, in a love story there is always the one who wins the heart of the other but in Dream Girl’s story, everyone wants to win the heart of Pooja who is the dream girl. This film shares a different story from the other films as the Dream Girl is not a girl but a guy and we all want to meet this dream girl on Septem 13.

Suniel Shetty is all set to make his comeback with Kannada film Pailwaan which is a sports drama film and Anna will be playing the role of a rebel wrestler, the film is going to release on September 12 and is directed by S. Krishna.

