Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl which has already become a superhit has collected Rs 72.20 crore in its opening week at the ticket windows. After Badhaai Ho, the business of Ayushmann Khuranna starrer AndhaDhuna has emerged as Ayushmann’s second-highest grosser till now.

Now, the competition for Dream Girl has become even more tough as three new films Prassthanam, The Zoya Factor and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas have been released today and it will be interesting to see how Dream Girl will perform in its second week at the domestic market.

#DreamGirl has a fabulous Week 1… Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana‘s highest Week 1 grosser… Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr, Tue 7.40 cr, Wed 6.75 cr, Thu 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 72.20 cr. #India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2019

Top grossers of Ayushmann Khurrana

Badhaai Ho – Rs 136.88 crore AndhaDhun – Rs 74.59 crore Dream Girl – Rs 72.20 crore* Article 15 – Rs 65.45 crore Shubh Mangal Savdhaan – Rs 43.11 crore Vicky Donor – Rs 35.50 crore Bareilly Ki Barfi – Rs 34.55 crore Dum Laga Ke Haisha – Rs 30.19 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana in an interview to leading daily talked about his widening the scope of interest that made him take up Dream Girl, which is a massy rom-com. Article 15 actor added that he is great for a commercial cinema that allows him to reach out to a much wider audience base and engage with them.

He realised that by doing such masala movies, he was actually widening the reach for his other films that he often does to spark social conversation. Concluding his whole interview he added that if they like him in such commercial Bollywood cinema, audience would see him in a more extremely relevant and topical which is important for people to see and ponder over.

This would be the fulfillment as an artiste. He also agreed and admitted that there is a vested interest for him to do Dream Girl because by doing so he could pull a lot more people for his socially relevant films.

