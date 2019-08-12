Dream Girl Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer dream girl trailer has launched, here are five interesting things to know about this film that with take you to the edge of your seat.

Dream Girl Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana’s dream girl trailer has launched, AndhaDhun actor seems totally different in the trailer. It can be predicted that Ayushman Khurrana is going to play multiple roles in his upcoming comedy-drama. Badhai Ho actor announced the release of the first poster in December 2018. The actor seems passionate about his character in the film, after winning the National Film Awards for his film Andhadhun the fans will expect much more from him.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer dream girl trailer has released, here are five interesting facts that will take you to the edge of your seat, and will convince you to watch the film.

1. Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Arbaaz Khan, and Nusrat Bharucha is releasing on September 13, 2019. After so many controversies on series and social issue-based Article 15, the actor is going to launch his comedy-drama Dream Girl.

2. Vicky donor actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his remarkable performances but this time will be seen in the attire of a lady. The first poster of the film has already revealed that fans can see him performing a unique character that he has not done before. He is playing a dual character in the film one is Lajwanti and another is Lokesh Bisht.

3. The audience is also excited to see the chemistry of this new couple on the screen; Nusrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana are paired opposite for the first time. Nusrat Bharucha was last seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety starring Kartik Aryan and Sunny Nijar.

4. The film is directorial of Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Ekta Kapoor’s Judgemental hai kya was also the black or wired comedy, it will be interesting to see how this film makes a difference in the box-office.

5. The USP of the film is that Ayushmann is performing the female voice artist on a radio station where Ayusham did 25 percent of the dubbing himself. The film revolves around POOJA, there is a name Pooja but nobody knows who is pooja and where is she?

