Dream Girl trailer launch: The versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana after impressing fans with Article 15 is back again with another quirky film Dream Girl. The trailer is set to release today at 2:45 pm.

Dream Girl trailer launch: After impressing fans with Baadhai Ho and Andhadhun, the versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana best known for his melodious voice and his good looks is all set to launch the trailer of his upcoming romantic spoof comedy film Dream Girl. To make the announcement of the trailer releasing today Balaji Motion pictures took to their Instagram handle to share another poster from the movie Dream Girl of Ayushmann Khurrana sitting on a bike and captioned it as the Trailer Launch party on FB with Ayushmann Khurrana at 2: 45 pm.

2019 has been a good year for the star till now from the success of Article 15 to winning National Film Award for his movie Andhadhun to now having two back to back releases- Dream Girl and Bala lined up for this year. As the trailer of the film is still awaited it will come as a surprise to see Ayushamnn Khurrana donning a girl’s attire for the very first time. As per reports, the handsome hunk will take up the role of Laajwanti Khurana for a call center job.

As pictures from the trailer launch event are going viral, Nushrat Bharucha, the female lead posted a series of photos of her dressed in a bodycon white dress and Ayushmann Khurrana like always stealing the show with his quirky outfit choice- Blue saree, aviators ad white sneakers. Check the pictures here:

The film is set to release next month on September 13, 2019, and is touted to be one of the biggest entertainers of the year. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film will also star Nushrat Bharucha, Arbaaz khan, Manjot Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Bagga, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor and others in pivotal roles.

As we all wait for the trailer lets take a look at some of the best quirky moments of Ayushmann Khurrana here:

