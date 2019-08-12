Dream Girl trailer review: The much-awaited trailer of Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha is out now. Slated for a release on September 13, Dream Girl is sure to give you a fit of laughter.

When Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on-board for a quirky script like Dream Girl, be rest assured that the film is going to be a mad ride. After much anticipation, the trailer of Dream Girl has been released today and it promises high dose of entertainment packed with humour and amazing performances.

Dream Girl is a story of Lokesh Bisht aka Laajwanti Khurrana who plays Sita, Draupadi and Radha from Hindu mythologies in stage plays. Along with wearing saree and makeup, he can also speak in a women’s voice. Taking full advantage of that fact, he joins a call centre and talks to men as Pooja. What proceeds further are rib-tickling moments that will make transport to you to his unique world.

Nushrat Bharucha plays Dolly Shinde, who is Ayushmann’s on-screen love interest and is baffled by everyone’s interest in Pooja. After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, this is Nushrat Bharucha’s next stint in Bollywood and it is refreshing to see her on-screen. A supporting cast including Rajesh Sharma, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Annu Kapoor equally support Ayushmann Khurrana in promising an entertainment bonanza.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilya and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Aashish Singh under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Alt Entertainment and Mangl Murti Films, Dream Girl is slated to release on September 13, 2019. Considering Ayushmann Khurrana’s previous performance in comedy films like Vicky Donor, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and Badhaai Ho, expectations are soaring high from Dream Girl.

