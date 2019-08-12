Dream Girl trailer: After the intriguing poster, the makers of the much-awaited film Dream Girl have released the trailer of the film which is creating a buzz on social media. Watch the video here–

Dream Girl trailer: National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to create a buzz with yet another rom-com film Dream Girl. After portraying an intense role of a police officer Ayan Ranjan in crime drama Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up to impress the fans with his never-seen-before looks in Dream Girl. Recently, the makers of the film have released the much-awaited trailer which is currently garnering praises from all corners.

The entire story revolves around Ayushmann Khurrana’s character and the way he transforms his voice to a female’s voice. Further, the most entertaining part is when the whole town is the behind a woman called Pooja, who works in a call centre.

Recently, the actor also opened up about the various challenges he faced while shooting for the film. He revealed it was not that difficult to work on his voice for the character as he is from radio background. Moreover, he dubbed for 25 per cent of his dialogues in a female tone. He added that the most difficult part was to bang upon the right tone of women in his voice. Moreover, being a guy, it is difficult to sound exactly like women. Ayushmann further said that he loves challenging roles so this was an adventure altogether.

Here is the trailer–

Moreover, the film also features Nushrat Barucha and Arbaaz Khan in lead roles. The rom-com film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film will hit the silver screens on September 13. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Rajesh Sharma, Raj Bhansali, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles.

Here are some reactions–

Ayushmann oh my godd 😂😍 Give him anything, he'll do it all with such grace! what an actor!😍#DreamGirl #DreamGirlTrailer — S A U R A B H 👻 (@Saurabhhh_) August 12, 2019

THIS. This is what I’ve been eagerly waiting for… A film that shatters the glass ceilings & challenges gender stereotypes in Bollywood on a mainstream level. Super excited for #DreamGirl! https://t.co/HNQAjkchWv — Anuj Radia (@TheAnujRadia) August 12, 2019

Just watched the hilarious trailer of "Dream Girl"….@ayushmannk you nailed it man…. The voice of puja was amazingly perfect….

Can't wait anymore to watch this movie….❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@NushratBharucha #DreamGirl #dreamgirltrailer pic.twitter.com/W0KjKv0BvN — Trinanjana Das (@TrinanjanaDas) August 12, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App