LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Opens At Rs 95 Crore Worldwide, Misses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Opens At Rs 95 Crore Worldwide, Misses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has opened to a strong response at the global box office. The Ajay Devgn-led thriller earned an estimated Rs 66.75 crore net in India on Day 1 and Rs 95.10 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk figures cited by multiple reports.

Drishyam 3 Box Office
Drishyam 3 Box Office

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 09:39 IST

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has made a strong start at the box office, but stopped just short of the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on its opening day. Released on October 2, the final chapter of the Hindi thriller franchise collected an estimated Rs 66.75 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. The film’s India gross stood at around Rs 80.10 crore, while its overseas gross was estimated at Rs 15 crore, taking its Day 1 worldwide collection to Rs 95.10 crore.

Drishyam 3 Day 1 Collection: Strong Growth Through The Day

The Abhishek Pathak directorial was reported to have played across 15,759 shows on its opening day. Its Hindi 2D occupancy was reported at 67.08%, with footfalls building as the day progressed.

You Might Be Interested In

The film recorded 46.38% occupancy in morning shows, rising to 70.15% in the afternoon. Evening shows reached 75.31%, while the night shows registered the day’s highest occupancy at 76.46%. The strong evening and night numbers are particularly notable for a film that arrived on a national holiday, with the Gandhi Jayanti break providing an extended window for theatrical business.

Drishyam 3 Beats Drishyam 2 And Drishyam Opening Day

The latest instalment has significantly expanded the franchise’s opening-day record. The 2015 Drishyam opened at Rs 5.85 crore net in India, while Drishyam 2, released in 2022, began its theatrical run with Rs 15.38 crore. Drishyam 3 has now opened at more than four times the sequel’s Day 1 figure.

The growth becomes even clearer when viewed against the first film’s eventual performance. Drishyam went on to earn around Rs 110.40 crore worldwide, despite its relatively modest opening. The sequel raised the franchise’s commercial scale considerably, with a reported worldwide collection of around Rs 342 crore.

Drishyam 3 Becomes Ajay Devgn’s Biggest Opener

With its Rs 66.75 crore India net opening, Drishyam 3 has also emerged as Ajay Devgn’s biggest opening-day grosser, surpassing the reported opening of Singham Again, which earned around Rs 43 crore net on Day 1. The figure marks a notable shift for a franchise built around a crime thriller rather than the large-scale action format associated with several of Devgn’s recent releases.

Strong Advance Booking Set The Stage

The opening-day result was preceded by substantial advance demand. Reports citing Sacnilk data had put the film’s advance sales, including blocked seats, at around Rs 79.71 crore across the booking period, although advance-booking figures can vary according to the period and methodology used by tracking platforms. The interest reflects the growth of the Drishyam franchise since 2015, when Vijay Salgaonkar first became one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable thriller protagonists.

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Collection: How Close Is It To Rs 100 Crore?

With an estimated Rs 95.10 crore worldwide on Day 1, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has come within Rs 5 crore of the Rs 100 crore milestone.

The bigger question now is whether the film can maintain its opening-day momentum through the Gandhi Jayanti weekend. Its first-day numbers have already established a new benchmark for the Hindi Drishyam franchise, but the weekend hold will determine how strongly the film converts its initial audience interest into a sustained theatrical run.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Opens At Rs 95 Crore Worldwide, Misses Rs 100 Crore Mark
Tags: ajay devgnDrishyam 3

RELATED News

Vijay Varma’s Latest Look Has Internet Talking: ‘Male Uorfi Javed’ To ‘Crime Master Gogo’, Here’s Why

Naseeruddin Shah To Shabana Azmi: Bollywood Celebrities Who Joined CJP Protest In Mumbai Today

Ajay Devgn vs Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3: How Do Their Endings Differ? Vijay Salgaonkar And Georgekutty’s Fate Explained

Who Is Ranya Rao And 3 Gold Smuggling Case Accused? Actress-IPS Officer’s Stepdaughter Faces Nearly Rs 90 Crore Penalty Over 14 Kg Seizure

Why Is Mukesh Khanna Unhappy With Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What He Said About Lord Ram’s Look

LATEST NEWS

College Girl Slapped, Pushed And Harassed In Muzaffarnagar; CCTV Catches Young Man Following Her Into Alley, Know What Happened Next

6 Slaps In 2 Seconds: 5-Year-Old Girl Dragged And Beaten In Amritsar, Mother Pleads For Help As CCTV Captures Attack | Watch

WWE Smack Down Results: Randy Orton Spoils Cody Rhodes’ Night As The Viper Interferes In Triple-Threat MITB Qualifying Match

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Opens At Rs 95 Crore Worldwide, Misses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Who Is Dr Akangsha Vidyarthi? Woman Poses As PMO Official Enters West Bengal Secretariat- How The Minister Reacts And What Happened Next?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Preview: Can India Complete A 3-0 Whitewash In New Chandigarh? Check Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch Live

Asian Games 2026: Meet Kumkum Mohod — From Starting With ₹3,000 Worth Wooden Bow To Winning Two Gold Medals In Women’s Recurve Sport

Wife Catches Husband Red Handed With Another Woman in Jabalpur Hotel Room, Creates Scene, What Happened Next?

Dalit Woman Gives Birth By Roadside After Family Alleges Hospital Refused Admission Over Caste

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Surpasses Chris Gayle’s Individual Score In T20 Cricket As Former RCB Falls To 2nd Spot — Check Top 5 Highest Scores

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Opens At Rs 95 Crore Worldwide, Misses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Opens At Rs 95 Crore Worldwide, Misses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Opens At Rs 95 Crore Worldwide, Misses Rs 100 Crore Mark
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Opens At Rs 95 Crore Worldwide, Misses Rs 100 Crore Mark
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Opens At Rs 95 Crore Worldwide, Misses Rs 100 Crore Mark
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Opens At Rs 95 Crore Worldwide, Misses Rs 100 Crore Mark
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Opens At Rs 95 Crore Worldwide, Misses Rs 100 Crore Mark

QUICK LINKS