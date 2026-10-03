Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Film Opens At Rs 95 Crore Worldwide, Misses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has made a strong start at the box office, but stopped just short of the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on its opening day. Released on October 2, the final chapter of the Hindi thriller franchise collected an estimated Rs 66.75 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. The film’s India gross stood at around Rs 80.10 crore, while its overseas gross was estimated at Rs 15 crore, taking its Day 1 worldwide collection to Rs 95.10 crore.

Drishyam 3 Day 1 Collection: Strong Growth Through The Day

The Abhishek Pathak directorial was reported to have played across 15,759 shows on its opening day. Its Hindi 2D occupancy was reported at 67.08%, with footfalls building as the day progressed.

The film recorded 46.38% occupancy in morning shows, rising to 70.15% in the afternoon. Evening shows reached 75.31%, while the night shows registered the day’s highest occupancy at 76.46%. The strong evening and night numbers are particularly notable for a film that arrived on a national holiday, with the Gandhi Jayanti break providing an extended window for theatrical business.

Drishyam 3 Beats Drishyam 2 And Drishyam Opening Day

The latest instalment has significantly expanded the franchise’s opening-day record. The 2015 Drishyam opened at Rs 5.85 crore net in India, while Drishyam 2, released in 2022, began its theatrical run with Rs 15.38 crore. Drishyam 3 has now opened at more than four times the sequel’s Day 1 figure.

The growth becomes even clearer when viewed against the first film’s eventual performance. Drishyam went on to earn around Rs 110.40 crore worldwide, despite its relatively modest opening. The sequel raised the franchise’s commercial scale considerably, with a reported worldwide collection of around Rs 342 crore.

Drishyam 3 Becomes Ajay Devgn’s Biggest Opener

With its Rs 66.75 crore India net opening, Drishyam 3 has also emerged as Ajay Devgn’s biggest opening-day grosser, surpassing the reported opening of Singham Again, which earned around Rs 43 crore net on Day 1. The figure marks a notable shift for a franchise built around a crime thriller rather than the large-scale action format associated with several of Devgn’s recent releases.

Strong Advance Booking Set The Stage

The opening-day result was preceded by substantial advance demand. Reports citing Sacnilk data had put the film’s advance sales, including blocked seats, at around Rs 79.71 crore across the booking period, although advance-booking figures can vary according to the period and methodology used by tracking platforms. The interest reflects the growth of the Drishyam franchise since 2015, when Vijay Salgaonkar first became one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable thriller protagonists.

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Collection: How Close Is It To Rs 100 Crore?

With an estimated Rs 95.10 crore worldwide on Day 1, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has come within Rs 5 crore of the Rs 100 crore milestone.

The bigger question now is whether the film can maintain its opening-day momentum through the Gandhi Jayanti weekend. Its first-day numbers have already established a new benchmark for the Hindi Drishyam franchise, but the weekend hold will determine how strongly the film converts its initial audience interest into a sustained theatrical run.