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Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion has crossed Rs 300 crore in estimated India net collections, while its worldwide gross is nearing Rs 500 crore. Here’s the latest Day 10 box office breakdown.

Drishyam 3 (Image: IMDb)
Drishyam 3 (Image: IMDb)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 08:33 IST

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion has earned more than Rs 300 crore in India net collections, as its worldwide box office earnings are nearing Rs 500 crore mark. The crime thriller, which hit theaters on October 2, went ahead to earn some more in its second weekend, even though there have been varied estimates of its collection.

The film is estimated to earn Rs 23 crore net in India on its tenth day, October 11. Its India net collection after ten days has been estimated at Rs 309.50 crore, whereas its worldwide gross collection has been estimated at Rs 480.40 crore.

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How Much Did Drishyam 3 Earn On Day 10?

As per Sacnilk estimates, the movie collected Rs 23 crore net in India on the second Sunday of its release. The net collection on the said day is less than the Rs 26.50 crore it earned on Saturday, October 10.

Even with the drop from the previous day’s collection, the movie has already made its way into the Rs 300 crore India net club. With a gross collection worldwide of Rs 480.40 crore, the movie stands on the verge of crossing the Rs 500 crore mark.

What Is Drishyam 3’s Total Box Office Collection?

According to Sacnilk’s estimates available on October 12, the film’s box office figures are:

  • Day 10 India net: Rs 23 crore

  • Total India net: Rs 309.50 crore

  • Total India gross: Rs 371.40 crore

  • Overseas gross: Rs 109 crore

  • Worldwide gross: Rs 480.40 crore

Box office figures can vary between tracking services because of differences in reporting and estimation methods. The totals above are based on Sacnilk’s reported figures and should not be treated as officially audited collections.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

The movie released on October 2nd, Friday, and began its second weekend on October 9th. According to Sacnilk, the total income from India for the first week was estimated to be Rs 245.50 crore. The second Saturday was estimated to make Rs 26.50 crore, and the Sunday was estimated to have made Rs 23 crore. The figures from the weekend suggest that the movie continued to attract people after the first week, but the figures on Monday would show more.

Who Stars In Drishyam: The Conclusion?

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie Drishyam: The Conclusion sees the return of Ajay Devgan as Vijay Salgaonkar, the family man whose story that was meticulously woven by him is keeping the investigating authorities away.

Tabu again plays Meera Deshmukh, and Shriya Saran as Nandini. Also starring in the film are Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Prakash Raj, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie is considered the third and the last instalment of the Hindi Drishyam series. How the movie fares in the box office during its second week will be closely monitored, especially when it touches the mark of Rs 500 crore.

ALSO READ: A Nightclub Fight, Flying Punches And An Actor Caught In The Middle: What Happened Between Sohail Khan And Sikander Kher?

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide
Tags: ajay devgnBollywoodBollywood Box OfficeDrishyam 3Drishyam The Conclusionhome-hero-pos-2

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide

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