Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 15: Ajay Devgn’s Film Slows Down As Jailer 2 Takes Over, Crosses Rs 335 Crore

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has crossed the Rs 335 crore mark at the Indian box office, but the thriller is witnessing a slowdown after an impressive first two weeks in theatres. The film collected around Rs 3 crore net in India on its 15th day, Friday, October 16, according to Sacnilk. Its latest box office performance comes as Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 arrives in cinemas and draws attention with a strong opening.

Drishyam 3 Day 15 Collection: How Much Did Ajay Devgn’s Film Earn?

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 3 crore net in India on its third Friday, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 336 crore. The film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 402.65 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 520.15 crore, including Rs 117.50 crore from overseas markets.

The film had a strong start, collecting Rs 245.50 crore net in its first week. It added another Rs 87.50 crore in its second week. However, its day 15 collection marked a 29.4% drop compared with the Rs 4.25 crore it earned on day 14.

Jailer 2 Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Film Brings Fresh Competition

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 hit theatres on October 15, bringing fresh competition to the box office. The film recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 125.25 crore on its opening day, according to reports citing box office tracking figures. Its strong debut has added to the competition for audiences during the festive-season theatrical run.

While the timing of Jailer 2’s release coincides with Drishyam 3’s declining daily collections, it would be premature to attribute the entire drop to the Rajinikanth-starrer. Drishyam 3 had already been recording lower daily earnings towards the end of its second week.

About Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion features Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and other returning cast members. The third instalment continues the story of the family at the centre of the Hindi-language suspense thriller franchise.

With Rs 336 crore in domestic net collections and Rs 520.15 crore in worldwide gross earnings after 15 days, the film has built a substantial box office total. Its performance over the third weekend will offer a clearer picture of how well it holds up against the competition from Jailer 2.