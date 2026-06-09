Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 19: Mohanlal’s Film Adds Rs 50 Lakhs On Monday, Crosses Rs 235 Crore Worldwide

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: The historic box office journey of Mohanlal’s highly anticipated crime thriller Drishyam 3 hit an inevitable, late-week slowdown on its third Monday. Even as the film registered its lowest single-day collection to date, it’s phenomenal overseas performance pushed the final chapter of the iconic franchise past a major global milestone.

Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, the mystery drama added Rs 50 lakhs net in India on Day 19, demonstrating standard weekday exhaustion but keeping its spectacular cumulative records perfectly intact.

What is Drishyam 3’s story?

Set roughly four-and-a-half years after the nail-biting events of Drishyam 2, the third instalment catches up with Georgekutty (Mohanlal), who has now transitioned into a successful film producer. While life seems peaceful on the surface for his wife Rani (Meena) and their daughters, the unresolved mysteries of their past continue to tail them.

The story picks pace when Geetha (Asha Sharath) and Prabhakar (Siddique) return with an armed investigation team, forcing Georgekutty into a desperate, final chess match with the law. Staying true to the franchise’s legacy, the story delivers to the expectations with an organic, mind-blowing climax designed to permanently seal the family’s fate.

Drishyam 3’s Day 19 Breakdown

Following a powerful first week, Drishyam 3 has naturally yielded its premium multiplex spacing to incoming big-budget releases. On its 19th day, the film’s primary revenue driver remained its core Malayalam home market, which contributed Rs 49 lakhs of the daily haul, while the dubbed Telugu version added the nominal remainder.

The film’s structured day-wise and weekly box office performance highlights its historic run:

Day / Phase India Net Collection Week 1 Total Rs 81.95 cr Week 2 Total Rs 20.68 cr Day 16 (Third Friday) Rs 0.80 cr Day 17 (Third Saturday) Rs 1.30 cr Day 18 (Third Sunday) Rs 1.70 cr Day 19 (Third Monday) Rs 0.50 cr Total India Net Rs 106.93 cr Worldwide Gross Rs 235.55 cr

While a Rs 50 lakh Monday marks a visible drop in theatrical steam, Drishyam 3 is already operating in a completely safe financial stratosphere. The film secured massive pre-release cushioning, including a high-profile Rs 100 crore backing from Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios making its theatrical revenue pure profit for its distributors.

Drishyam 3 Bracing Against New Emerging Movies

Drishyam 3’s drop in daily revenue is heavily tied to a sweeping reduction in its nationwide show count, which dropped down to 743 active screens on Monday. The film faced a massive structural shift in show allocations due to the arrival of Ram Charan’s massive pan-India actioner Peddi, which completely dominated single screens and regional multiplex tracks.

Combined with steady competition from Varun Dhawan’s urban comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, the space for older holdover titles has aggressively narrowed. Nevertheless, having already breached the Rs 235 crore gross threshold globally, Drishyam 3 retires its core theatrical run as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam cinema triumphs in history.

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