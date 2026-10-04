LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 177 Crore Worldwide, How Soon Will It Hit Rs 200 Crore?

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 177 Crore Worldwide, How Soon Will It Hit Rs 200 Crore?

Drishyam 3 has crossed Rs 177 crore worldwide in just two days. The Ajay Devgn starrer has also entered the Rs 100 crore club in India.

Ajay Devgn (Image- IMDb)
Ajay Devgn (Image- IMDb)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 10:09 IST

Drishyam 3 starring Ajay Devgan is performing well at the box office and has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India in just two days since its release in theatres. The film has made its total earnings touch Rs 177 crore at a global level and the next important milestone is not far away.

As per the latest estimates from trade, Drishyam 3 has collected around Rs 53.50 crore net in India on Day 2. Its two-day net collections in India are estimated to be around Rs 115.50 crore. The film’s India gross collections are around Rs 138.60 crore.

You Might Be Interested In

Drishyam 3 Crosses Rs 177 Crore Worldwide

Even the overseas performance of the movie has contributed immensely to the movie’s gross all around the world. Drishyam 3 has earned a whopping sum of Rs 20 crore from overseas on Day 2, thereby making its foreign collection stand at Rs 38.50 crore. On combining India and foreign figures together, the total gross of the movie stands at a whooping Rs 177.10 crore after two days of release.

Even though there was a fall in numbers compared to Day 1, the movie had managed to earn more than Rs 50 crore in India. The movie had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark much faster than the previous movies of the franchise.

How Soon Can Drishyam 3 Hit Rs 200 Crore?

Drishyam 3’s immediate goal should be to break the Rs 200-crore mark on the world stage. At present, the film is doing quite well in terms of box office collections, having earned Rs 177.10 crore after only two days at the ticket counters. It will take around Rs 22.90 crore more for the film to hit the milestone mark.

It seems that the initial success of the movie has made it easier for the third chapter of the Hindi franchise series to have a head start during its remaining time in theatres. Box office collections at the initial stage may change later when figures become concrete.

Drishyam 3 Beats Its Franchise Predecessors

Drishyam 3 has started out considerably larger than its Hindi predecessors. The Drishyam franchise first came out with Drishyam in 2015, followed by Drishyam 2 in 2022. The third instalment features Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is being directed by Abhishek Pathak and will be considered the last instalment of the Hindi franchise.

So far, the figures indicate a great opening for the film. Rs 177 crore worldwide in just two days takes Drishyam 3 very close to the Rs 200 crore mark.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan Birthday: She Was Told Not To Act, Calls Monogamy “Challenging”, Won’t Undergo Surgery — Lesser-Known Stories About The Actor

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 177 Crore Worldwide, How Soon Will It Hit Rs 200 Crore?

RELATED News

Soha Ali Khan Birthday: She Was Told Not To Act, Calls Monogamy “Challenging”, Won’t Undergo Surgery — Lesser-Known Stories About The Actor

Who Was Mad Sandhu? Family, Love Life, Net Worth, Career, Films And More About The Influencer Shot Dead In Amritsar

Yami Gautam Dhar Gets Grand Dhol Welcome In Patna, Seeks Blessings At Patna Sahib Ahead Of Nayyi Navelli

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Calls Out Qazi Touqeer Over ‘Lollipop’ Remark On Kanika Mann – WATCH Promo

Jr NTR Breaks Silence On AI-Morphed Chuttamalle Video: ‘Will Not Spare Any Of You’

LATEST NEWS

Former Pakistan Star Slams Saim Ayub For On-Field Gesture Towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 177 Crore Worldwide, How Soon Will It Hit Rs 200 Crore?

30 Obscene Videos, Data Of 200 Girls Found On Phones Of Two Men Who Pose As Women, Use Snapchat Ads To Trap Victims

Rapido Rider, Auto Driver in Bloody Clash, Trade Abuses And Punches Over Chair At Tea Stall; Video Surfaces

Woman Alleges Molestation By Delhi Police Officer, Says She Was Touched Inappropriately, Pushed While Recording Jantar Mantar Protest

Father, Wife and 13-Year-Old Daughter Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh

‘I Don’t Think Jaddu Bhai Was Dropped’: Shubman Gill Explains Ravindra Jadeja’s Absence In IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Shai Hope’s 162* Exposes India’s Bowling Woes As West Indies Script Record Chase | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

IND vs WI: Is West Indies’ Successful Run-Chase Of 352 In New Chandigarh Highest Against India In ODIs? Here’s What Records Say

Drunk Police Officer Creates Ruckus Inside Shatabdi, Detained With 5 Liquor Bottles At Dhanbad: What Happened?

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 177 Crore Worldwide, How Soon Will It Hit Rs 200 Crore?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 177 Crore Worldwide, How Soon Will It Hit Rs 200 Crore?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 177 Crore Worldwide, How Soon Will It Hit Rs 200 Crore?
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 177 Crore Worldwide, How Soon Will It Hit Rs 200 Crore?
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 177 Crore Worldwide, How Soon Will It Hit Rs 200 Crore?
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 177 Crore Worldwide, How Soon Will It Hit Rs 200 Crore?
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 177 Crore Worldwide, How Soon Will It Hit Rs 200 Crore?

QUICK LINKS