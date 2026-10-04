Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 177 Crore Worldwide, How Soon Will It Hit Rs 200 Crore?

Drishyam 3 starring Ajay Devgan is performing well at the box office and has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India in just two days since its release in theatres. The film has made its total earnings touch Rs 177 crore at a global level and the next important milestone is not far away.

As per the latest estimates from trade, Drishyam 3 has collected around Rs 53.50 crore net in India on Day 2. Its two-day net collections in India are estimated to be around Rs 115.50 crore. The film’s India gross collections are around Rs 138.60 crore.

Drishyam 3 Crosses Rs 177 Crore Worldwide

Even the overseas performance of the movie has contributed immensely to the movie’s gross all around the world. Drishyam 3 has earned a whopping sum of Rs 20 crore from overseas on Day 2, thereby making its foreign collection stand at Rs 38.50 crore. On combining India and foreign figures together, the total gross of the movie stands at a whooping Rs 177.10 crore after two days of release.

Even though there was a fall in numbers compared to Day 1, the movie had managed to earn more than Rs 50 crore in India. The movie had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark much faster than the previous movies of the franchise.

How Soon Can Drishyam 3 Hit Rs 200 Crore?

Drishyam 3’s immediate goal should be to break the Rs 200-crore mark on the world stage. At present, the film is doing quite well in terms of box office collections, having earned Rs 177.10 crore after only two days at the ticket counters. It will take around Rs 22.90 crore more for the film to hit the milestone mark.

It seems that the initial success of the movie has made it easier for the third chapter of the Hindi franchise series to have a head start during its remaining time in theatres. Box office collections at the initial stage may change later when figures become concrete.

Drishyam 3 Beats Its Franchise Predecessors

Drishyam 3 has started out considerably larger than its Hindi predecessors. The Drishyam franchise first came out with Drishyam in 2015, followed by Drishyam 2 in 2022. The third instalment features Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is being directed by Abhishek Pathak and will be considered the last instalment of the Hindi franchise.

So far, the figures indicate a great opening for the film. Rs 177 crore worldwide in just two days takes Drishyam 3 very close to the Rs 200 crore mark.

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