Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn’s Film Hits Rs 176.50 Crore In 3 Days, Worldwide Total Nears Rs 273 Crore

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is turning into a major box-office force just three days into its theatrical run. The Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller has collected Rs 176.50 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross has climbed to Rs 272.80 crore, putting the film within striking distance of the Rs 300 crore mark.

The film added Rs 61 crore net on Day 3, after opening with Rs 62 crore on Day 1 and collecting Rs 53.50 crore on Day 2. With the three-day total already standing at Rs 176.50 crore, Drishyam 3 has maintained the kind of momentum that could make its first weekend one of the biggest in the franchise.

That takes the film’s three-day India net collection to Rs 176.50 crore. Its India gross has reached Rs 211.80 crore, while the worldwide gross has climbed to Rs 272.80 crore.

The film recorded these numbers across 17,299 shows on Day 3, underlining just how wide its theatrical reach has become.

Drishyam 3 worldwide collection crosses Rs 270 crore

The overseas market has also played a significant role in the film’s early run.

Drishyam 3 added around Rs 20 crore in overseas gross on Day 3, taking its cumulative international collection to Rs 61 crore. Combined with its domestic performance, the film has now moved past the Rs 270 crore mark worldwide in only three days.

That is a particularly strong start for a franchise that has built its audience around suspense, family drama and the continuing story of Vijay Salgaonkar.

Drishyam 3 Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3 collections

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 62 crore Day 2 Rs 53.50 crore Day 3 Rs 61 crore Total Rs 176.50 crore

What stands out to me is that the film has managed to stay above the Rs 50 crore mark even after its opening day. The Day 3 jump also gives it a strong position going into the rest of the weekend.

What is Drishyam 3: The Conclusion about?

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, who also helmed Drishyam 2, the third instalment brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside Shriya Saran as Nandini, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Ishita Dutta as Anju.

The franchise once again revolves around the Salgaonkar family and the consequences of a crime that continues to haunt them. Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat join the returning cast in new roles, with Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Kamlesh Sawant also appearing.

The film has been certified U/A 16+ by the CBFC and has a runtime of 150 minutes.

For me, the biggest question now is not whether Drishyam 3 has opened strongly. It clearly has. The real test is how much further the film can stretch once the extended opening-weekend advantage wears off.