Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn’s Finale Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore, Needs Rs 43 Crore More To Beat Drishyam 2

Drishyam 3 has entered its first weekday stretch with a sizeable lead at the domestic box office. After collecting Rs 176.50 crore in its opening three days, Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller added an estimated Rs 21 crore on Monday, taking its India net collection to around Rs 197.50 crore, according to Sacnilk. The Monday drop was significant, at roughly 65% from Sunday. Yet the film’s strong opening weekend has put it within touching distance of the Rs 200 crore milestone. More importantly, Drishyam 3 now has a much bigger benchmark in sight: the lifetime collection of Drishyam 2.

How much did Drishyam 3 collect on Day 4?

Drishyam 3 is estimated to have collected Rs 21 crore net in India on its first Monday. The film recorded around 24% occupancy across 16,254 shows, according to Sacnilk. The number represents a steep fall from the weekend, but the bigger picture remains favourable for the Ajay Devgn-led sequel. After opening at Rs 62 crore on Friday, the film collected Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday before jumping to Rs 61 crore on Sunday.

That took its three-day total to Rs 176.50 crore. With Monday’s estimated earnings added, Drishyam 3 is now at approximately Rs 197.50 crore domestically.

Can Drishyam 3 beat Drishyam 2’s lifetime box office collection?

This is where the next phase of Drishyam 3’s box office run becomes interesting. The film does not need another blockbuster day to cross Rs 200 crore. The bigger question is how quickly it can close the gap with Drishyam 2. Drishyam 2 had a strong theatrical run and established itself as one of Ajay Devgn’s biggest successes in the franchise. If Drishyam 3 can maintain a steady hold through its first week, its opening momentum gives it a realistic shot at challenging the previous film’s lifetime number.

For the finale, that comparison is likely to become one of the biggest box-office talking points in the coming days.

What other films are competing with Drishyam 3 in theatres?

Drishyam 3 is also navigating a crowded theatrical landscape. The film has titles including Mirzapur: The Movie, Hanuman Ansh, Border 2 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge competing for audience attention.

Mirzapur: The Movie, meanwhile, has already completed a month in theatres and reportedly collected Rs 229.95 crore net in India. Ali Fazal marked the milestone on social media and urged audiences to continue watching films in theatres, specifically asking them to watch Drishyam 3.

His message came amid a broader conversation about sustaining theatrical audiences, rather than treating the success of one film in isolation.

About Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is the third instalment of the Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller franchise and follows the events of Drishyam 2. Abhishek Pathak has co-written, directed and produced the film, backed by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18.

Ajay Devgn returns alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. The film also takes a different route with its ending compared with the Malayalam Drishyam franchise led by Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

With nearly Rs 200 crore already in the bag after four days, Drishyam 3’s immediate target is clear. The bigger box-office battle is whether Ajay Devgn’s franchise finale can eventually rewrite the lifetime benchmark set by Drishyam 2.