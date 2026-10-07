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Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 216 Crore In 5 Days, Ajay Devgn Film Needs Rs 24 Crore To Beat Drishyam 2

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 216 Crore In 5 Days, Ajay Devgn Film Needs Rs 24 Crore To Beat Drishyam 2

Drishyam 3 has collected an estimated Rs 19 crore on Day 5, taking its India net to Rs 216.50 crore and leaving it just Rs 24.04 crore short of Drishyam 2's lifetime collection.

Drishyam 3 (Image: IMDb)
Drishyam 3 (Image: IMDb)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 07:58 IST

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued its strong theatrical run on Tuesday, October 6, collecting an estimated Rs 19 crore net in India on Day 5, according to Sacnilk. The film’s total India net collection has now reached Rs 216.50 crore in just five days.

The film also recorded an estimated Rs 24% overall occupancy on Tuesday, following a 25% occupancy on its first Monday. Despite the weekday slowdown, Drishyam 3 remains firmly on course to challenge the lifetime collection of its predecessor.

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How Much Did Drishyam 3 Earn On Day 5?

Drishyam 3 earned around Rs 19 crore net on Tuesday, taking its five-day India net to Rs 216.50 crore, Sacnilk reported. The Day 5 figure represents a drop from its estimated Rs 21 crore collection on Monday.

The film opened with Rs 62 crore on October 2, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday. It then collected Rs 21 crore on Monday before adding another Rs 19 crore on Tuesday.

Drishyam 3 Day-Wise India Net Collection

Day Collection
Day 1 Rs 62 crore
Day 2 Rs 53.50 crore
Day 3 Rs 61 crore
Day 4 Rs 21 crore
Day 5 Rs 19 crore
Total Rs 216.50 crore

The figures are trade estimates and can be revised as final numbers come in. Sacnilk itself notes that its box-office figures are compiled from various sources and may differ from producer figures.

How Close Is Drishyam 3 To Drishyam 2’s Lifetime Collection?

This is where the Day 5 milestone becomes significant. Drishyam 2 finished its theatrical run with Rs 240.54 crore net in India, according to Bollywood Hungama.

With Rs 216.50 crore already in the bag, Drishyam 3 needs approximately Rs 24.04 crore more to overtake Drishyam 2 and become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Drishyam 3 needed Rs 66.54 crore after its opening weekend to surpass Drishyam 2’s lifetime total. The film has now substantially narrowed that gap in just two more days.

What Is Drishyam 3’s Worldwide Box Office Collection?

The film has also crossed a major worldwide milestone. According to the latest Sacnilk figures, Drishyam 3 has collected Rs 341.30 crore worldwide, including Rs 259.80 crore gross in India and Rs 81.50 crore from overseas markets.

The worldwide figure had crossed Rs 300 crore within its first four days, underlining the film’s strong opening internationally as well. 

Can Drishyam 3 Beat Drishyam 2 This Week?

Drishyam 3 is now only about Rs 24 crore away from overtaking Drishyam 2’s Rs 240.54 crore lifetime India net. If the film maintains a similar pace through the remaining weekdays, it could reach the franchise record very soon.

For now, however, the film has not yet surpassed Drishyam 2. Its current India net stands at Rs 216.50 crore after five days.

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 216 Crore In 5 Days, Ajay Devgn Film Needs Rs 24 Crore To Beat Drishyam 2
Tags: ajay devgnBollywood Box OfficeDrishyam 3Tabu

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 216 Crore In 5 Days, Ajay Devgn Film Needs Rs 24 Crore To Beat Drishyam 2

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 216 Crore In 5 Days, Ajay Devgn Film Needs Rs 24 Crore To Beat Drishyam 2

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 216 Crore In 5 Days, Ajay Devgn Film Needs Rs 24 Crore To Beat Drishyam 2
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 216 Crore In 5 Days, Ajay Devgn Film Needs Rs 24 Crore To Beat Drishyam 2
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 216 Crore In 5 Days, Ajay Devgn Film Needs Rs 24 Crore To Beat Drishyam 2
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 216 Crore In 5 Days, Ajay Devgn Film Needs Rs 24 Crore To Beat Drishyam 2
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 216 Crore In 5 Days, Ajay Devgn Film Needs Rs 24 Crore To Beat Drishyam 2

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