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Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn’s Film Closes First Week At Rs 245.50 Crore; Beats Drishyam 2

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn’s Film Closes First Week At Rs 245.50 Crore; Beats Drishyam 2

Drishyam 3 has completed its first week in theatres with an estimated India net collection of Rs 245.50 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Drishyam 3 (Image: IMDb)
Drishyam 3 (Image: IMDb)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 07:47 IST

Drishyam 3 has completed its first week in theatres with an estimated India net collection of Rs 245.50 crore, according to Sacnilk. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer collected Rs 13 crore on Day 7, Thursday, October 8, as its daily earnings continued to decline after a strong opening weekend. 

The film witnessed a 16.1% drop in its daily India net collection compared with Wednesday’s Rs 15.50 crore. Despite the weekday slowdown, the thriller has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark domestically within its first five days and ended its opening week at Rs 245.50 crore net. 

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Drishyam 3 Day 7 Box Office Collection: Day-Wise Breakdown

According to Sacnilk’s estimates, the film’s daily India net collections are as follows: 

Day

Collection

Day 1, Friday

Rs 62 crore

Day 2, Saturday

Rs 53.50 crore

Day 3, Sunday

Rs 61 crore

Day 4, Monday

Rs 21 crore

Day 5, Tuesday

Rs 19.50 crore

Day 6, Wednesday

Rs 15.50 crore

Day 7, Thursday

Rs 13 crore

First-week total

Rs 245.50 crore

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the end of Day 7, Drishyam 3 had earned an estimated Rs 294.60 crore in India gross collections and Rs 89 crore in overseas gross collections, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 383.60 crore, according to Sacnilk. 

The film’s Day 7 occupancy stood at approximately 17% in Sacnilk’s daily summary, reflecting a further slowdown after the opening weekend. However, the first-week total places the film at Rs 245.50 crore in India net collections. 

About Drishyam 3 

Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna, Drishyam 3 continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family as they navigate the consequences of the events that changed their lives. The latest instalment builds on the success of the franchise, which has earned a strong following for its suspense-driven storytelling, unexpected twists and Vijay’s calculated attempts to stay one step ahead of the law.

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn’s Film Closes First Week At Rs 245.50 Crore; Beats Drishyam 2
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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn’s Film Closes First Week At Rs 245.50 Crore; Beats Drishyam 2

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn’s Film Closes First Week At Rs 245.50 Crore; Beats Drishyam 2

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn’s Film Closes First Week At Rs 245.50 Crore; Beats Drishyam 2
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn’s Film Closes First Week At Rs 245.50 Crore; Beats Drishyam 2
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn’s Film Closes First Week At Rs 245.50 Crore; Beats Drishyam 2
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn’s Film Closes First Week At Rs 245.50 Crore; Beats Drishyam 2
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn’s Film Closes First Week At Rs 245.50 Crore; Beats Drishyam 2

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