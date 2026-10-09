Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn’s Film Closes First Week At Rs 245.50 Crore; Beats Drishyam 2

Drishyam 3 has completed its first week in theatres with an estimated India net collection of Rs 245.50 crore, according to Sacnilk. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer collected Rs 13 crore on Day 7, Thursday, October 8, as its daily earnings continued to decline after a strong opening weekend.

The film witnessed a 16.1% drop in its daily India net collection compared with Wednesday’s Rs 15.50 crore. Despite the weekday slowdown, the thriller has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark domestically within its first five days and ended its opening week at Rs 245.50 crore net.

Drishyam 3 Day 7 Box Office Collection: Day-Wise Breakdown

According to Sacnilk’s estimates, the film’s daily India net collections are as follows:

Day Collection Day 1, Friday Rs 62 crore Day 2, Saturday Rs 53.50 crore Day 3, Sunday Rs 61 crore Day 4, Monday Rs 21 crore Day 5, Tuesday Rs 19.50 crore Day 6, Wednesday Rs 15.50 crore Day 7, Thursday Rs 13 crore First-week total Rs 245.50 crore

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the end of Day 7, Drishyam 3 had earned an estimated Rs 294.60 crore in India gross collections and Rs 89 crore in overseas gross collections, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 383.60 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film’s Day 7 occupancy stood at approximately 17% in Sacnilk’s daily summary, reflecting a further slowdown after the opening weekend. However, the first-week total places the film at Rs 245.50 crore in India net collections.

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