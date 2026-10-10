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Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide, Sees 11.5% Jump

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide, Sees 11.5% Jump

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s thriller earned Rs 14.50 crore net in India on Friday, taking its domestic net total to Rs 260 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 407 crore.

Drishyam 3 Box Office
Drishyam 3 Box Office

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 09:57 IST

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide within its first eight days in theatres. The investigative thriller collected an estimated Rs 14.50 crore net in India on Friday, October 9, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 260 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 407 crore, according to Sacnilk figures reported by The Times of India.

The film recorded an 11.5% increase in its India net collection compared with Thursday, when it earned Rs 13 crore. The uptick comes as the Ajay Devgn-starrer enters its second week at the box office, following a strong opening week.

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Drishyam 3 Day 8 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3 earned Rs 14.50 crore net in India on its eighth day, across 14,583 shows, according to Sacnilk. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 312 crore, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 95 crore to its worldwide gross of Rs 407 crore. The film added an estimated Rs 6 crore in overseas gross on Friday. 

The film’s reported India net collection stood at Rs 245.50 crore at the end of its first week. With Friday’s earnings, the total rose to Rs 260 crore, indicating a recovery after collections declined through the weekdays.

Drishyam 3 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

The film opened in theatres on October 2 with Rs 62 crore net in India. It followed this with Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend collection to Rs 176.50 crore. However, collections declined after the weekend, as the film earned Rs 21 crore on Monday, Rs 19.50 crore on Tuesday, Rs 15.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 13 crore on Thursday. 

Here is the reported day-wise India net collection:

Day

India net collection

Day 1, Friday

Rs 62 crore

Day 2, Saturday

Rs 53.50 crore

Day 3, Sunday

Rs 61 crore

Day 4, Monday

Rs 21 crore

Day 5, Tuesday

Rs 19.50 crore

Day 6, Wednesday

Rs 15.50 crore

Day 7, Thursday

Rs 13 crore

Day 8, Friday

Rs 14.50 crore

Total

Rs 260 crore

Source: Sacnilk, as reported by The Times of India. Figures are estimates and may be revised. 

Drishyam 3 Occupancy On Day 8

The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 17.87% on Friday. Night shows performed better, with occupancy reaching 31.54%, compared with 6.77% during morning shows. The film recorded approximately 5.83 lakh footfalls on Day 8, taking its cumulative Indian theatrical admissions beyond 1.07 crore. 

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, as a fresh investigation threatens the secrets he has worked to protect. The film also stars Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran and Prakash Raj.

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide, Sees 11.5% Jump
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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide, Sees 11.5% Jump

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide, Sees 11.5% Jump

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide, Sees 11.5% Jump
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide, Sees 11.5% Jump
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide, Sees 11.5% Jump
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide, Sees 11.5% Jump
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide, Sees 11.5% Jump

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