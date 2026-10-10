Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide, Sees 11.5% Jump

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide within its first eight days in theatres. The investigative thriller collected an estimated Rs 14.50 crore net in India on Friday, October 9, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 260 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 407 crore, according to Sacnilk figures reported by The Times of India.

The film recorded an 11.5% increase in its India net collection compared with Thursday, when it earned Rs 13 crore. The uptick comes as the Ajay Devgn-starrer enters its second week at the box office, following a strong opening week.

Drishyam 3 Day 8 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3 earned Rs 14.50 crore net in India on its eighth day, across 14,583 shows, according to Sacnilk. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 312 crore, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 95 crore to its worldwide gross of Rs 407 crore. The film added an estimated Rs 6 crore in overseas gross on Friday.

The film’s reported India net collection stood at Rs 245.50 crore at the end of its first week. With Friday’s earnings, the total rose to Rs 260 crore, indicating a recovery after collections declined through the weekdays.

Drishyam 3 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

The film opened in theatres on October 2 with Rs 62 crore net in India. It followed this with Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend collection to Rs 176.50 crore. However, collections declined after the weekend, as the film earned Rs 21 crore on Monday, Rs 19.50 crore on Tuesday, Rs 15.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 13 crore on Thursday.

Here is the reported day-wise India net collection:

Day India net collection Day 1, Friday Rs 62 crore Day 2, Saturday Rs 53.50 crore Day 3, Sunday Rs 61 crore Day 4, Monday Rs 21 crore Day 5, Tuesday Rs 19.50 crore Day 6, Wednesday Rs 15.50 crore Day 7, Thursday Rs 13 crore Day 8, Friday Rs 14.50 crore Total Rs 260 crore

Source: Sacnilk, as reported by The Times of India. Figures are estimates and may be revised.

Drishyam 3 Occupancy On Day 8

The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 17.87% on Friday. Night shows performed better, with occupancy reaching 31.54%, compared with 6.77% during morning shows. The film recorded approximately 5.83 lakh footfalls on Day 8, taking its cumulative Indian theatrical admissions beyond 1.07 crore.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, as a fresh investigation threatens the secrets he has worked to protect. The film also stars Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran and Prakash Raj.