Drishyam 3 Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn Film Eyes Rs 50 Crore Opening, Can It Cross Rs 300 Crore?

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 3 – The Conclusion moves closer to its theater release with positive advance booking and a challenging box office target.

The third movie of the Hindi version of Drishyam series hits the theaters on October 2nd with Gandhi Jayanti Holiday being favorable for the opening day of the movie. The present advance booking has taken the trade anticipation close to Rs 50 crore opening, but the real test would be to see how long the film manages to retain this level to touch Rs 300 crore in India.

Drishyam 3 Advance Booking Points To Rs 50 Crore Opening

The advance figures have ensured that Drishyam 3 has got off to a very good start even before its first screening. The film is likely to sell 5.43 lakh tickets on Day 1 itself, with the advance gross collection already reaching about Rs 20 crore as per live tracking on October 1. In the first six days of booking itself, the advance bookings have gone past Rs 37 crore gross.

One more tracker estimated the Day 1 advance gross to be close to Rs 19.75 crore from more than 5.35 lakh tickets by Thursday morning. Trade projections are now putting the opening close to Rs 50 crore.

Why Drishyam 3 Can Open At Rs 50 Crore

The Gandhi Jayanti holiday is the biggest advantage in favor of the film. Drishyam 3 is set to release solo as well, as a big Hindi movie, whereas the franchise already has good recall value among viewers. Ajay Devgan plays the character of Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu and Shriya Saran reprise their previous roles.

According to the trade analyst, Sumit Kadel, he estimates the opening figure to be between Rs 45 to 55 crore, also he believes that the first weekend can easily cross Rs 150 crore mark. Hence, the Rs 50 crore mark falls within the present trade expectations.

Can Drishyam 3 Cross Rs 300 Crore?

This is where the prediction gets tough. For Drishyam 3 to open at about Rs 50 crore and collect around Rs 150 crore in its first weekend, it would still require Rs 150 crore from its entire theatrical run to collect Rs 300 crore in total.

It would mean that the movie cannot solely rely on its holiday release. It would have to do well on Mondays, have good weekday performance, and maintain its appeal in the second week as well. The franchise element can play a part, but the buzz generated by the movie itself after its viewing will be essential.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Prediction

Considering the current advance bookings for the film, there is enough pre-release strength in the film to target around Rs 50 crore net on Day 1. With respect to the opening weekend, a range between Rs 140-160 crore net should be considered a reasonable target with regards to the current trade expectations and advance booking momentum.

The Rs 300 crore lifetime goal will need the movie to sustain itself past its opening weekend period. This will be because this lifetime goal will be dependent largely on the response of the audience and not just advance bookings. In our view, the lifetime goal of Drishyam 3 will be around Rs 50 crore on Day 1 and Rs 300 crore as the bigger lifetime goal to watch.

In case of strong Monday and Tuesday collections, the Rs 300 crore lifetime goal can become a real possibility for the movie. If the collection falls sharply after opening weekend, this will become more difficult.

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