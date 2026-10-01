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Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Cast Fees: From Ajay Devgn’s Rs 22 Crore To Shriya Saran’s Rs 1 Crore, How Much Is The Star Cast Reportedly Earning?

Drishyam 3 Cast Fees: From Ajay Devgn’s Rs 22 Crore To Shriya Saran’s Rs 1 Crore, How Much Is The Star Cast Reportedly Earning?

Drishyam: The Conclusion arrives with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and the returning cast, but the reported remuneration figures reveal a striking gap between the film’s biggest stars. Here’s how much the principal cast is reportedly earning for the final chapter.

Drishyam 3 Cast Fees
Drishyam 3 Cast Fees

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 11:41 IST

There is one number from Drishyam: The Conclusion that is already doing the rounds before Vijay Salgaonkar returns to the big screen: Rs 22 crore. According to a Times Now report cited in recent coverage, Ajay Devgn is reportedly being paid between Rs 18 crore and Rs 22 crore for the third and final Hindi Drishyam film. The reported figure is particularly interesting because the same report puts his Drishyam 2 remuneration at Rs 30 crore. That means the reported fee for the new film is lower than the figure previously associated with Drishyam 2, despite Devgn once again carrying the franchise’s central character.

And there is another way to look at the number. Even at the lower end of the reported range, Devgn’s fee is several times that of the other returning principal actors.

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Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta: Reported Drishyam 3 Salaries

Tabu, who returns as Meera Deshmukh, is reportedly taking home Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3.5 crore. Shriya Saran, back as Nandini Salgaonkar, is reportedly being paid around Rs 1 crore, according to the report. Ishita Dutta, who reprises her role as Anju, is said to be receiving Rs 50 lakh to Rs 80 lakh.

Rajat Kapoor, who returns as Mahesh Deshmukh, is reportedly earning between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 70 lakh. Put those reported figures together and the five principal actors account for roughly Rs 22.4 crore to Rs 28 crore, before accounting for actors whose remuneration has not been publicly reported. That makes the salary gap within the principal cast particularly striking: Devgn’s reported fee alone represents a substantial share of that combined figure.

What About Jaideep Ahlawat’s Drishyam 3 Fee?

The film also brings Jaideep Ahlawat into the Drishyam universe as Rajeev Singh Tomar, adding a new layer to the final chapter. Prakash Raj also joins the cast as Indrajith Shetty. The official trailer credits confirm both actors alongside Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta. However, reliable public figures for Ahlawat’s remuneration have not emerged, so putting a number against his name would be speculation.

That is worth noting because his casting is one of the biggest changes in the final film. Unlike the earlier instalments, Drishyam: The Conclusion is introducing new players while bringing back the characters audiences already know.

Drishyam 3 Is Not Following The Malayalam Story

There is another reason this instalment is attracting attention beyond its cast fees. Drishyam: The Conclusion is being positioned as the third and final chapter of the Hindi franchise, but it is not simply adapting the story of the Malayalam Drishyam series. The Hindi film has an original story, taking Vijay Salgaonkar’s story in a different direction.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film brings back Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj among the new additions. It releases in cinemas on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

For now, the reported salaries offer an interesting glimpse into the economics of the franchise. But none of the figures have been officially confirmed by the makers, so they should be treated as reported remuneration, not verified paychecks.

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Drishyam 3 Cast Fees: From Ajay Devgn’s Rs 22 Crore To Shriya Saran’s Rs 1 Crore, How Much Is The Star Cast Reportedly Earning?
Tags: ajay devgnDrishyam The Conclusion

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Drishyam 3 Cast Fees: From Ajay Devgn’s Rs 22 Crore To Shriya Saran’s Rs 1 Crore, How Much Is The Star Cast Reportedly Earning?

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Drishyam 3 Cast Fees: From Ajay Devgn’s Rs 22 Crore To Shriya Saran’s Rs 1 Crore, How Much Is The Star Cast Reportedly Earning?
Drishyam 3 Cast Fees: From Ajay Devgn’s Rs 22 Crore To Shriya Saran’s Rs 1 Crore, How Much Is The Star Cast Reportedly Earning?
Drishyam 3 Cast Fees: From Ajay Devgn’s Rs 22 Crore To Shriya Saran’s Rs 1 Crore, How Much Is The Star Cast Reportedly Earning?
Drishyam 3 Cast Fees: From Ajay Devgn’s Rs 22 Crore To Shriya Saran’s Rs 1 Crore, How Much Is The Star Cast Reportedly Earning?
Drishyam 3 Cast Fees: From Ajay Devgn’s Rs 22 Crore To Shriya Saran’s Rs 1 Crore, How Much Is The Star Cast Reportedly Earning?

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