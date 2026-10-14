Drishyam 3 Crosses Rs 500 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Ajay Devgn’s Biggest Hit As A Lead Actor

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has marked another box office record for Ajay Devgn. The crime drama movie has earned more than Rs 500 crore globally in just 12 days since its theatrical launch, thus becoming the highest-earning movie in the career of Ajay as the lead actor. The movie is directed by Abhishek Pathak and has already made a hit in theaters since its premiere on October 2.

As per estimates by Sacnilk. the box office collection of Drishyam 3 by Day 12 has reached approximately Rs 501.80 crore globally. It consists of roughly Rs 387.80 crore from India and Rs 114 crore from foreign markets.

How Much Has Drishyam 3 Earned Worldwide?

The film had a great start as it collected Rs 62 crore net in India on its first day, according to trade estimates. It went on to collect an estimated Rs 245.50 crore net in India for its first week. The second weekend contributed towards keeping the pace of the film going well. Having earned Rs 14.50 crore net on its second Friday, the film collected Rs 26.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 22.50 crore on Sunday, according to the data from Sacnilk.

The earnings for the film then dropped on Monday but recovered on Tuesday. Sacnilk estimated the net collection of the film in India to be Rs 8.50 crore on Day 12, making its total net collection in India Rs 323.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection also exceeded Rs 500 crores in this period. As daily box-office figures may differ across trackers, they should be taken only as trade estimates.

How Did Drishyam 3 Become Ajay Devgn’s Biggest Hit?

This achievement is even more remarkable considering the fact that Drishyam 3 has beaten the all-time box-office collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was among Ajay Devgn’s most successful movies till date in the lead role. Tanhaji, which was released in 2020, had earned about Rs 360 crores worldwide in its theatrical release period, according to box office reports.

It is important to note the difference between the actor’s filmography in this context. Ajay Devgn was also seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which had earned significantly higher on the global level. But the role played by him in this movie was a special appearance and not the lead. The Rs 500-crore milestone therefore makes Drishyam 3 his biggest box-office success as a lead actor.

What Has Helped Drishyam 3 Perform At The Box Office?

In the movie, Ajay returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, the main character in the Hindi-language Drishyam franchise. In the Drishyam franchise, Vijay tries to defend his family from the criminal investigation by creating alibis and twists in the storyline. With the third instalment, the film also has the advantage of having an already existing fan base that knows the characters and the storytelling style of the franchise. Its strong performance in the opening and second weekend has enabled the movie to reach the Rs 500 crore milestone worldwide.

As the film still continues in theatres, the next box office numbers will reveal how far the film will be able to take it past the milestone. In any case, the milestone has made Drishyam 3: The Conclusion the highest-grossing movie of Ajay Devgn starring in the lead role.

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