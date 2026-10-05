Why Drishyam 3 Needed More Than 100 Drafts: The Impossible Challenge Of Ending Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story

There is a peculiar problem with writing a Drishyam film: the moment you think you have fooled the audience, they start looking for the trick. That problem became even bigger with Drishyam: The Conclusion. By the time the third film arrived, viewers already knew Vijay Salgaonkar. They knew how he thinks, how carefully he plans and, more importantly, that almost nothing he does on screen is accidental.

So how do you surprise an audience that has spent two films trying to stay one step ahead of him? Apparently, the answer involved writing the film again and again — more than 100 times.

Screenwriter Aamil Keeyan Khan has revealed that he eventually lost count of the number of drafts created for Drishyam: The Conclusion. In an interview with The Free Press Journal, he described folders filled with versions labelled “FINAL”, “FINAL 2” and even more desperate variations of the same word. He estimated that there were well over 100 drafts in different forms. But the number only tells half the story.

Why was Drishyam 3 so difficult to write?

The first two Hindi Drishyam films had the advantage of an established story. The third film had to take Vijay Salgaonkar somewhere new. Khan said one of the biggest challenges was creating an original story without borrowing from the existing source material, while still retaining what audiences associate with Drishyam. That meant the film had to feel familiar without becoming predictable.

And that is where Vijay became the biggest writing problem. The audience already knows him. They know his tricks. They know that he watches, calculates and prepares. As Khan put it, viewers are now suspicious of practically everything the character does.

For the writer, that means even a seemingly innocent scene can become a trap. If Vijay looks too clever, audiences may guess the move. If he appears too ordinary, they may immediately suspect that something bigger is coming. The screenplay therefore had to walk a very thin line.

How did the writers protect the Drishyam 3 climax?

The secrecy surrounding the ending was almost as carefully managed as the story itself. Director Abhishek Pathak reportedly ran the production much like Vijay Salgaonkar would: information was shared strictly on a need-to-know basis. Some departments knew what they needed to execute a scene without necessarily knowing why that scene mattered to the larger story.

Even Khan became a target for people desperate to know what happened at the end. He revealed that actors, crew members, friends and relatives tried to get the ending out of him, with some even attempting to bribe him for the information. He joked that, like Inspector Gaitonde, he remained loyal to the producers.

There was a reason for that paranoia. With a film like Drishyam, the ending is not simply another scene. It is the reward for everything that came before it.

Could Drishyam 3 have worked without the franchise’s familiar DNA?

That was another challenge. The writers could not simply turn the third film into a straightforward crime thriller and expect it to feel like Drishyam. Khan said the screenplay still had to carry the franchise’s mix of humour, family, emotion, drama and thrills, without allowing any one ingredient to overpower the others. That balance becomes particularly important because Vijay Salgaonkar is no longer an unknown character.

In the first film, audiences discovered him.

In the second, they understood him.

In the third, they were watching him with suspicion.

That changes the job of the writer completely. And perhaps that explains why the screenplay needed more than 100 attempts. The challenge was never simply to find an ending. It was to find an ending that could make an audience that already knows the game believe, even for a few hours, that they have figured it out.

That may be the hardest trick Drishyam has ever had to pull off.

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