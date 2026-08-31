Drishyam 3 Hindi Starcast Salary: Ajay Devgn Charges Up To Rs 22 Crore — How Much Are Tabu, Shriya Saran And Others Getting?

Ajay Devgan is all set to make a comeback as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, which is the third and last instalment of the Hindi Drishyam series. The thriller will be released in theatres on October 2, 2026, and will feature Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Rajat Kapoor, among others, in the cast.

Amid speculations surrounding Vijay Salgaonkar’s last part, there have also been talks about the remuneration being offered to the actors of the film. Although nothing has been revealed officially regarding their salaries, it is rumored that Ajay Devgn’s has been the biggest.

How Much Is Ajay Devgn Charging For Drishyam 3?

According to reports, Ajay Devgn will be earning Rs 18 crore to Rs 22 crore for taking up the character of Vijay Salgaonkar once again. He earns significantly more than the rest of the stars from this movie due to his high billing.

Since 2015, he has been leading the Hindi series as the character of Vijay, who tries to save his family in both parts. This third instalment will see him bringing closure to his story, and hence, it will be one of the most-awaited movies starring him.

How Much Is Tabu Charging For Drishyam 3?

As Tabu returns in the role of the former Inspector General, Meera Deshmukh, who continues to be locked in a battle with Vijay in one of the long-running rivalries in the series. She will be paid Rs 2.5-3.5 crore for this movie. She thus becomes one of the highest-paid stars in the cast besides Ajay.

Shriya Saran’s Reported Drishyam 3 Salary

Shriya Saran will be reprising her role as Vijay’s wife, Nandini Salgaonkar. It is said that the actress is demanding an approximate amount of Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore for the third instalment. The character of Nandini has always been at the core of the story of the Salgaonkar family ever since its inception.

How Much Are Ishita Dutta And Rajat Kapoor Getting?

Ishita Dutta, who returns as Vijay and Nandini’s elder daughter Anju Salgaonkar, is reportedly being paid between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 80 lakh. Rajat Kapoor, who plays Meera’s husband Mahesh Deshmukh, is said to be earning approximately Rs 40 lakh to Rs 70 lakh. Both actors have been associated with the franchise since the first instalment.

What Are Prakash Raj And Jaideep Ahlawat Charging?

Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat are also set to appear in Drishyam: The Conclusion, although the amount they receive for this film hasn’t been reliably confirmed yet. Jaideep Ahlawat is speculated to portray SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, giving another tough adversary to face for Vijay Salgaonkar in his final stand. And Prakash Raj makes his way into the Hindi franchise as another big inclusion in the third instalment.

Nevertheless, despite Ajay getting Rs 22 crore for his role in the film, the difference between his remuneration and that of other actors is considerable. Nonetheless, taking into account that none of these figures were officially confirmed by either producers or actors themselves, they shouldn’t be considered anything, but estimates made by sources. Director Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam: The Conclusion is going to be released on October 2, 2026.

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