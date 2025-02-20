Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
'Drishyam 3' Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise


Malayalam megastar Mohanlal has finally announced that Drishyam 3 is on the cards. This news has created huge expectations, as the previous two installments of the series have become cult classics in Indian cinema, holding viewers spellbound with their engrossing storylines and unexpected turns. Though the cast and release date are still secrets, the fact that the film is being made has left fans eagerly waiting for more information.

Mohanlal announced the news on social media on February 20, 2025, writing, “The past never stays silent… Drishyam 3 confirmed! ” He included a photo of himself, director Jeethu Joseph, and producer Antony Perumbavoor, who were key players in the success of the first two films.

This picture signifies the formal reunion of the three, who are now again going to bring the next installment of the Drishyam saga to life.

Mohanlal’s declaration, coupled with the now-legendary slogan “The Past Never Stays Silent,” has contributed to mounting anticipation for the film. Series fans are already making guesses as to what is in store in the next installment, given Georgekutty, the titular character played by Mohanlal, is poised to make another ride of a movie.

The Drishyam franchise, which is helmed by Jeethu Joseph, has gained a unique position in the hearts of cinema enthusiasts, not only in Kerala but all over the world. The initial movie, Drishyam (2013), was a Malayalam film game-changer that incorporated an interesting family drama along with an interesting crime plot. The story traces Georgekutty, a middle-class individual who goes to any extent to shield his family members after they become unwittingly embroiled in a crime.

The movie received critical acclaim as well as commercial success, finding recognition in foreign languages, and remakes have been done in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Drishyam 2 (2021) picked up where the first left off, with fans sitting on the edge of their seats as tension grew and characters had to deal with the complicated consequences of their own actions. The sequel was a hit, further demonstrating the lasting popularity of the franchise and cementing its position as one of the most renowned thriller franchises in Indian film.

