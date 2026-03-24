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Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Release Date Changed: Mohanlal Returns As Georgekutty, Film To Hit Theatres On His Birthday

Drishyam 3 Release Date Changed: Mohanlal Returns As Georgekutty, Film To Hit Theatres On His Birthday

Drishyam 3 will now release worldwide on May 21, 2026, aligning with Mohanlal’s 66th birthday. The shift aims to boost global reach, especially in Gulf markets. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film marks the final chapter of Georgekutty’s story with a more intense emotional narrative.

Drishyam 3 Release Date Revised
Drishyam 3 Release Date Revised

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 24, 2026 10:55:52 IST

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Drishyam 3 Release Date Changed: Mohanlal Returns As Georgekutty, Film To Hit Theatres On His Birthday

The long-anticipated return of Georgekutty has taken a celebratory turn as the makers of Drishyam 3 officially revised its theatrical arrival. The film will now premiere worldwide on May 21, 2026 after its original April 2 debut date.

This strategic shift aligns the release with the 66th birthday of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, transforming the premiere into a massive cinematic event for fans globally.

Director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor made their decision to establish constant international distribution for Gulf markets while they wanted to honor the actor’s legendary professional achievements.

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Global Theatrical Release Strategy

The decision to postpone the worldwide release from April to May stems from a calculated move to maximize the film’s footprint across overseas territories.

The production company Aashirvad Cinemas decided to develop their movie project at another time because they needed better operating conditions, as the current Middle Eastern conflicts disrupted their main market for Malayalam films.

The team selected May 21 as their date because they wanted to deliver the last installment of this famous series to its extensive worldwide audience without facing any operational challenges. 

The scheduled date provides theaters with an uninterrupted box office period, while the “birthday factor” will create record-breaking opening-day sales across multiple international theaters.

Final Chapter Narrative Facts

The final part of the Georgekutty story arc will begin to show how ten years of hidden information affects his mental health in Drishyam 3. The plot advances to a point four and a half years after the second movie because it shifts from showing basic mental competition between characters to depicting intense emotional conflict between family members.

The production completed its main shooting activities in December 2025, with Meena Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil returning to their original roles.

The Hindi version with Ajay Devgn will release in October 2026, while the Malayalam version serves as the main source material, which will provide a character-driven resolution that reveals whether the past remains hidden.

Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Arrives On OTT: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan’s Much-Awaited Film Online Release Details

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Tags: Drishyam 3 release dateGeorgekutty returnMohanlal birthday release

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Drishyam 3 Release Date Changed: Mohanlal Returns As Georgekutty, Film To Hit Theatres On His Birthday

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Drishyam 3 Release Date Changed: Mohanlal Returns As Georgekutty, Film To Hit Theatres On His Birthday

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Drishyam 3 Release Date Changed: Mohanlal Returns As Georgekutty, Film To Hit Theatres On His Birthday
Drishyam 3 Release Date Changed: Mohanlal Returns As Georgekutty, Film To Hit Theatres On His Birthday
Drishyam 3 Release Date Changed: Mohanlal Returns As Georgekutty, Film To Hit Theatres On His Birthday
Drishyam 3 Release Date Changed: Mohanlal Returns As Georgekutty, Film To Hit Theatres On His Birthday

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