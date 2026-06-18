Drishyam 3 Telugu OTT Release Halted: Madras High Court Puts Stay On Streaming Amid Rights Dispute — Everything You Need To Know

The highly awaited film titled “Drishyam 3,” which features Mohanlal, has finally made its way to the various OTT sites. Unfortunately, Telugu speakers who were looking forward to viewing the film in their own language had to face a rude shock. While the film, in its native Malayalam language, was released by Amazon Prime on June 18, 2026, as expected, the Telugu version of the same got shelved due to some legal tangles over the right issue.

Madras High Court Issues Interim Stay

A landmark decision comes as the Madras High Court grants an interim injunction prohibiting the producers from broadcasting the Telugu version of Drishyam 3 on online streaming platforms. This was following a case that was brought to court by the film production company belonging to the filmmaker Sripriya who claims to own the Telugu remake and dubbing rights of the Drishyam series.

What’s the Dispute About?

The director of the Telugu remakes Drushyam and Drushyam 2, Sripriya, has pointed out that releasing a Telugu dub of the Malayalam film would contravene all existing copyright treaties for the Telugu market. As per the petition, it may prove detrimental to the rights holder’s cause as he will not get the right to make any decision regarding the remake or dubbing until the matter is sorted out.

What Does This Mean for Viewers?

Malayalam Version Streaming Available

The original Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 has gone ahead as planned and can be streamed through Amazon Prime Video.

Telugu Dubbed Version Not Streaming Available

The Telugu dubbed version is temporarily not available for streaming services as the case in court is pending.

Fans Left Waiting for Georgekutty’s Final Chapter

For Telugu-speaking spectators who wish to see the conclusion of Georgekutty’s story in their own language, the choice is currently narrow. They could view the movie in Malayalam with subtitles or hope for a verdict by the Madras High Court on the lift of the stay.

A Real-Life Twist for a Franchise Known for Twists

Drishyam franchise has been considered one of the biggest success stories of thrillers produced in Indian films. The success of the franchise due to its unpredictable story has made filmmakers from various regions interested in remaking the movie into different languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Strangely, this franchise that is known for its unexpected twist in the film now finds itself embroiled in a similar drama in real life.

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