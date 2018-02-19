Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who is known for directing a number of blockbuster Malayalam films will now be directing his first Hindi film which will be presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and produced by Sunir Kheterpal. The drama-thriller will feature Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi.

Ace filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who is mostly known for his contribution to Malayalam cinema, is all set to direct his first ever Bollywood film. According to latest media reports, the film will feature veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. However, the name of the actress has not been unveiled yet. The film will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal. Jeethu has directed several Malayalam blockbusters such as drama-thriller Drishyam starring Mohanlal, Mummy and Me, Memories, My Boss among many others. In 2013, the director won the Kerala Film Critics Association Awards for Best Director for Drishyam.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the news and wrote, “Acclaimed filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who has directed a number of top-grossing Malayalam films, including the Mohanlal starrer #Drishyam, will direct his first Hindi film… A crime thriller with elements of horror… Stars Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi.” He further tweeted, “The Rishi Kapoor – Emraan Hashmi starrer directed by Jeethu Joseph is not titled yet.. Will be presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and produced by Sunir Kheterpal… The film will be shot in a single schedule between May and July this year.”

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film 102 Not Out which also stars living legend Amitabh Bachchan while Emraan Hashmi will be next seen in Captain Nawab this year and Cheat India which is slated to release in 2019. Cheat India inspired by scam incidents in the education system penned and directed by Soumik Sen.

