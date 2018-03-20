Actress Shriya Saran, who is known for her contribution to South cinema as well as Bollywood, got married to her Russian beau, Andrei Koscheev in a private ceremony on March 12th. The wedding took place at the Lokhandwala residence and the wedding took place according to the Hindu rituals. As far as the film fraternity is concerned, only Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana were present at the function.

Drishyam fame Shriya Saran, who is best known for her contribution to South Indian cinema, got hitched in a private ceremony to longtime beau Andrei Koscheev on March 12, according to latest media reports. The actor, who has featured in many films such as Sivaji: The Boss, Kanthaswamy Thoranai, Gopala Gopala, Kanthaswamy, Drishyam, among many others tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev. As per reports, the wedding took place at the Lokhandwala residence and the wedding took place according to the Hindu rituals. As far as the film fraternity is concerned, only Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana were present at the function.

Soon after the pictures of the newly-wed couple were shared on social media by their fan pages, the stunning pictures from their big day went viral on social media in no time. While Shriya Saran looked like a princess in a beautiful pink lehenga, Andrei Koscheev looked like an extremely handsome groom in navy blue traditional wear. Andrei Koscheev, who is a tennis player and a businessman, is the owner of a chain of restaurants in Russian. He has also won the Entrepreneur award in 2015.

Shriya was last seen in Paisa Vasool starring Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna. In Bollywood, her last film was ‘Drishyam’ opposite Ajay Devgn. She will next be seen in ‘Tadka’ also starring Nana Patekar and directed by Prakash Raj. In 2008, Saran made her American cinema debut in Ashok Amritraj’s The Other End of the Line. She played the role of Priya Sethi, who works as a telephone operator in an Indian call center while acting alongside Jesse Metcalfe, Anupam Kher, and Tara Sharma. Shriya’s performance was praised by critics, particularly her on-screen chemistry with Jesse Metcalfe.

