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Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam The Conclusion Review: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar Faces His Toughest Battle Yet, Jaideep Ahlawat Raises The Stakes

Drishyam The Conclusion Review: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar Faces His Toughest Battle Yet, Jaideep Ahlawat Raises The Stakes

Drishyam The Conclusion takes Vijay Salgaonkar out of the familiar family drama and puts him in a much bigger battle with the system. Ajay Devgn remains perfectly restrained, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj add fresh energy to the franchise’s final chapter.

Drishyam The Conclusion Review
Drishyam The Conclusion Review

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 11:41 IST

For years, Vijay Salgaonkar has survived by understanding one simple thing: people believe what makes sense to them. His October 2 alibi became so convincing that it almost turned into a piece of pop-culture folklore. But Drishyam The Conclusion asks a more interesting question: what happens when the police stop chasing the evidence and start questioning the entire story Vijay has built?

That shift is what makes the third film feel different.

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Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion is not simply another retelling of the Malayalam franchise. The Hindi film takes the story in its own direction, with a fresh investigation threatening to reopen the case surrounding Meera Deshmukh’s son.

And honestly, that was the right move.

Instead of spending the entire film showing Vijay cleverly covering his tracks, the screenplay puts him on the back foot. For the first time, there is a genuine feeling that his carefully constructed world could collapse.

Ajay Devgn Is Still The Biggest Weapon

Ajay Devgn does not need long speeches to sell Vijay. His face does most of the work. There is a controlled stillness to his performance that becomes particularly effective when Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rajveer Singh Tomar enters the picture.

Ahlawat brings exactly the kind of aggressive energy the franchise needs. His character does not simply investigate Vijay. He wants to break through the mythology surrounding the seemingly ordinary man.

Prakash Raj, Tabu and Rajat Kapoor further strengthen the ensemble. Their performances give the film a polished, heavyweight feel, even when the writing occasionally asks the audience to accept a few convenient turns.

What Works And What Doesn’t

What I liked most is that Drishyam The Conclusion understands that Vijay is no longer just a character. After two films, he has become a myth. The film plays with that idea through Gaitonde (Kamlesh Sawant), who gets some of the funniest moments and even acknowledges how October 2 has become synonymous with Vijay’s elaborate alibi.

But there is a trade-off.

The more the film turns into a battle between Vijay and the system, the less space it gives his family. Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav have considerably less to do than in the earlier films. That emotional domesticity was a major part of what made Drishyam work in the first place. 

Final Verdict: Does Drishyam The Conclusion Work?

For me, Drishyam The Conclusion works best when it stops trying to recreate the magic of the earlier films and allows Vijay to become something bigger: a man fighting the system that has spent years trying to prove him wrong.

The climax delivers the expected drama, but some of Vijay’s latest tricks require a little more suspension of disbelief than before. The film looks slick, the performances keep it moving, and the nostalgia is undeniably strong.

It may not have the freshness of the first Drishyam, but as Vijay Salgaonkar’s final game, it gives the franchise a suitably larger playground.

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Drishyam The Conclusion Review: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar Faces His Toughest Battle Yet, Jaideep Ahlawat Raises The Stakes
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Drishyam The Conclusion Review: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar Faces His Toughest Battle Yet, Jaideep Ahlawat Raises The Stakes

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Drishyam The Conclusion Review: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar Faces His Toughest Battle Yet, Jaideep Ahlawat Raises The Stakes
Drishyam The Conclusion Review: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar Faces His Toughest Battle Yet, Jaideep Ahlawat Raises The Stakes
Drishyam The Conclusion Review: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar Faces His Toughest Battle Yet, Jaideep Ahlawat Raises The Stakes
Drishyam The Conclusion Review: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar Faces His Toughest Battle Yet, Jaideep Ahlawat Raises The Stakes
Drishyam The Conclusion Review: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar Faces His Toughest Battle Yet, Jaideep Ahlawat Raises The Stakes

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