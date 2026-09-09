Drishyam: The Conclusion Trailer: Has Vijay Salgaonkar Finally Been Cornered? New Evidence Changes Everything

The Trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion is finally here, and the problems of Vijay Salgaonkar seem far from ending. Ajay Devgn stars again as Vijay in the final part of the Hindi series of Drishyam. While the trailer takes us right back to the drama surrounding the Salgaonkars, it seems like there is something new happening this time – some fresh evidence that might bring Vijay’s past back into play.

Has New Evidence Been Found Against Vijay Salgaonkar?

The trailer clearly indicates that something has been uncovered which will put both Vijay and his family back into jeopardy.

Instead of going through the same routine of cat and mouse, Drishyam: The Conclusion seems to elevate the stakes by making one wonder if it is possible that the alibi built so meticulously by Vijay can now be exposed. The Salgaonkars are shown to be experiencing fear and scrutiny once more, but Vijay is ahead of them all once more.

Jaideep Ahlawat Brings A New Threat

The most significant inclusion in this third movie is that of Jaideep Ahlawat, as the character seems to bring a fresh and perilous aspect to the case. In the trailer, he seems to be a threat to Vijay in his own right, which means that this movie might not be so much about evading suspicion but surviving a rival.

Tabu and Shriya Saran also return to continue with the same story lines from the previous movies.

Drishyam 3 Promises Suspense, Fear And A Final Showdown

The nearly three-minute-long trailer includes all elements of interrogation, fear, strained relations within the family, and a few signs that the past is ready to catch up with Vijay.

But what seems to stand out more is the fact that the creators are treating the third movie not as any other instalment within the franchise but the last one. That is evident from the very title – “The Conclusion” – of the movie that clearly indicates the end of the mystery around Vijay Salgaonkar.

When Is Drishyam: The Conclusion Releasing?

Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026, a date that has become closely associated with the franchise itself. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Shriya Saran and Tabu reprising their roles, while Jaideep Ahlawat joins the story as a major new face.

If the trailer is any indication, the final chapter is preparing to give audiences exactly what they expect from Drishyam; deception, suspense and another battle of minds.

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