Drive: Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive has been making headlines for quite some time due to the delay in its release date. Recently, the reports revealed that the release of Drive can again be pushed to 2020. However, nothing is confirmed.

Drive: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is among the most hardworking actors who leaves no chance of impressing his fans with his phenomenal acting skills and talent. After hit films like M S Dhoni and Kedarnath, Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to create a buzz with his upcoming film Drive. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and is bankrolled by Karan Johar. Moreover, the film will also introduce a fresh couple on big screens Sushant and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Revolving around speed racing and car chases, the film will also be the first collaboration of Sushant with Jacqueline. Drive has been making news since its announcement. Earlier the film was supposed to release in September 2018 however, due to some reasons, the film got delayed to the current year.

Recently a source revealed that due to the huge VFX work and reshoot of some scenes, the release date is constantly changing. Reports reveal that one of the major reasons behind the shift in release dates can be, Sushant’s last film Sonchiriya which underperformed at the box office. Moreover, Sushant Singh’s next project Chhichhore is also lined up, so this might be reason as the makers are planning to release the film in August after Chhichhore release.

Apart from Jacqueline and Sushant Singh, the film also features Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk in lead roles. Another source also revealed that the makers are not getting a proper release date. Moreover, it is also predicted that the film might get a 2020 release, however, nothing is confirmed.

