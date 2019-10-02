Drive song Makhna: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez's new song from their upcoming Netflix film is going to release tomorrow, the song is expected to be a fun party song.

Drive song Makhna: Karan Johar film Drive which was delayed earlier is now all set to release on Netflix. The film featured Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles alongside Vikramjeet Virk, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Sapna Pabbi and Vibha Chibber in other important roles. The first song from the Netflix film is going to release tomorrow.

The song is expected to be a party song, the actors wore beautiful party attire, Jacquline looked stunning as usual, in the poster revealed by Dharma Productions she seemed in a white beach dress with floral print on her topper and bottoms. She looked hot and glamourous with the aviators and curly hair. Talking about Sushant he looked perfectly ready for the party with a cool grey T-shirt, Black shades, perfect pose, he looks no less than a hunk.

The song was shot in Israel but the release of the song was shelved because as per the reports Karan johar was not satisfied with the outcome and decided to do that again. The movie was also faced a lot of ups and downs and did not get the release date but the makers finally decided to release it on Netflix. The film did not create a lot of buzzes but the star cast of the film can convince you to watch Sushant Singh Rajput film.

Makhna Song will finally release today after a lot of troubles fans will be got to see the tremendous chemistry between Jacqueline and Sushant. A few days ago Jacqueline shared a picture from the insides of the song in which they were seated on a ship. It can be assumed that the song is all shot around the beach. Shushant Singh Rajput and Jacline Fernandez gave full party vibes at each site. The seemed sitting on the ship.

Sushant Singh was last seen in blockbuster film Chhichhore and played the lead role in the film alongside Shraddha kapoor. Jacquline was also seen in saaho, she was specially appeared in the song. The film Saaho was also a big hit of Indian cinema which cast Prabhas and Shraddha kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App