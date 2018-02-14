Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive is all set to hit the screens on September 7th, 2018. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. Earlier, Sushant had also clarified that the will not be a remake of Ryan Gosling's Drive.

The next gen stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput are all ready to set the screens on fire with their amazing chemistry. As a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for their fans, Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the release date of the film and tweeted, “The Dharma and Fox Car franchise races to cinema halls on the 7th of September, 2018!! #DRIVE starting @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline directed by @Tarunmansukhani Buckle up and get set for the zooming ride!! @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies.”

The Dharma and Fox Car franchise races to cinema halls on the 7th of September,2018!! #DRIVE starting @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline directed by @Tarunmansukhani Buckle up and get set for the zooming ride!! @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/qUsxLC1m35 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 14, 2018

When asked by the star-cast if the film will be a remake of Ryan Gosling’s Drive, Sushant Singh Rajput quickly responded, “Absolutely not. It’s not a remake at all. Trust me, if it was a remake of the Hollywood movie, they wouldn’t want me because then, they would have rather cast a better-looking actor. There would be Ryan Gosling, not me!” He further added, “It’s really fast-paced. But even if you don’t find it that fast throughout, the thrill element of what’s going to happen right after, will keep you hooked. I always wanted to do this kind of a stylish and slick action film. There are too many chase sequences, which are all required and not there for the heck of it.”

Jacqueline, who essays the role of a street racer in the film, revealed, “Street racing was pretty much our only pastime. My best friend and I used to get into rallies and we would be the only girls participating.” Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film will be produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Movies. Jacqueline is also currently busy shooting for Race 3 opposite Salman Khan while Sushant is gearing up for his film Kedarnath opposite Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan.