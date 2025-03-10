Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
Druski And Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Ashley Parham’s Amended Lawsuit Against Diddy: What To Know

A high-profile lawsuit against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has taken a shocking turn, now implicating comedian Druski, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., and singer Jaguar Wright in serious allegations. The amended complaint, filed on March 9, 2025, details claims of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and coercion, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Ashley Parham has amended her ongoing lawsuit against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, now naming comedian Druski (real name Drew Desbordes), NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. (OBJ), and singer Jaguar Wright, among others. The case, initially filed in the Northern District of California in October 2024 (Case No. 3:24-cv-07191-RFL), was updated on March 9, 2025, with serious allegations, including sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Allegations Against Druski, OBJ, and Diddy

According to the amended complaint, Parham alleges that she was drugged, assaulted, and raped in an incident involving multiple individuals. She accuses Druski of engaging in inappropriate and degrading actions, claiming he “doused [her] with more oil/lubricant and jumped on top of [her] naked and oiled body treating it like a slip & slide.” Beckham Jr. is accused of rape, while Diddy is alleged to have played a central role, including making threats against Parham and her family to ensure her silence. Additionally, Jaguar Wright is named in connection with alleged sex trafficking activities linked to Diddy.

Public Reactions

The allegations have ignited widespread debate on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where users have expressed polarized opinions. Some have launched hashtags such as “#CancelDruski” and “#OBJIsOverParty,” while others question the credibility of the claims.

Internet sleuths have also revisited past interviews, pointing out instances where Druski avoided discussions about Diddy. In one such case, he reportedly dodged a question from comedian Theo Von, responding with a nervous laugh and, “What have YOU heard?” This has fueled speculation that Druski’s rise to fame—boosted by affiliations with celebrities like Diddy, Drake, and Jack Harlow—may have deeper, more troubling connections.

For Beckham Jr., the allegations come amid a turbulent period. While he is a Super Bowl champion and a three-time Pro Bowler, his recent 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins was underwhelming, recording just nine catches for 55 yards.

Druski Denies Allegations

While the court filings are official, it is important to note that allegations do not equate to convictions. Social media discourse, though influential, does not determine legal outcomes. Diddy has already been facing scrutiny over trafficking and racketeering charges, and the lawsuit’s latest amendment places his close associates under further legal and public scrutiny.

Druski has publicly refuted the claims, issuing a strong denial via X.

“This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 – I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish,” he wrote.

He further stated, “My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

Also Read: From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

