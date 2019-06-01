DSP Dev: Mehreen Pirzada, who is predominantly known for her Telugu films, is currently gearing up for her Punjabi debut in Mandeep Benipal's film DSP Dev. The film is an action-drama film which also features Dev Kharoud in the lead role. The film will hit the silver screens on July 5, 2019.

Telugu actor Mehreen Pirzada is known for her outstanding acting skills and conquers the heart of her fans with her adorable smile and looks. Currently, the hardworking actor is gearing up for her Punjabi debut in DSP Dev. It seems that the actor loves to cross her comfort zone and tries to deliver something extra to her fans. The actor did her Bollywood debut in the year 2017 with stars Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in the film Phillauri and is now all set for entering the Punjabi film industry.

It seems that the industry is growing with pace as many new faces are spreading their talent in the Punjabi film industry in the hope of growing and establishing themselves well. Last year, South star Kajal Aggarwal made news for entering Punjabi film industry however things didn’t go as per the actor’s plans and she dropped the idea.

Talking about the film, it is an action-drama film which is directed by Mandeep Benipal and is written by Gurpreet Bhullar. The film features Mehreen and Punjabi actor Dev Kharoud in lead roles and Manav Vij, Aman Dhaliwal, Neeta Mohindra, Tarsem Paul, Girija Shankar and Tarsem Paul in supporting roles.

Further, the film is produced by Ravneet Kaur Chahal and Rajesh Kumar under the banners of Dream Reality Films. The film will hit the silver screens on July 5, 2019. DSP Dev is a dark and intense film with a lot of action sequences. It is not the first time when Mehreen has worked in Punjabi cinema’s, not many people know that the actor commenced with her career by working in Punjabi videos. Moreover, she was also seen in Punjabi singer Sharry Maan’s song Kalla Chann before entering the Tollywood film industry.

Currently, the makers along with the lead stars of the film are much excited about the film and are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film well.

