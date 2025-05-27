Dubai Woman Detained for Trespassing into Aditya Roy Kapur's Mumbai Home

She told the house staff she had a scheduled appointment with Aditya Roy Kapur, which led to her being allowed inside.

In a bizarre incident from Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood, a woman hailing from Dubai was detained after she allegedly gained unauthorized access to actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s residence. Claiming she had a meeting with the actor, she was allowed into the premises but later found to be lying.

Uninvited Guest Causes Alarm at Kapur’s Residence

The incident took place on Monday evening when the woman arrived at the actor’s home claiming she was there to deliver clothes and gifts. She told the house staff she had a scheduled appointment with Aditya Roy Kapur, which led to her being allowed inside.

However, when the actor returned, he said he had no idea who the woman was. She then attempted to approach him, but was swiftly stopped by his staff.

The situation escalated, prompting the staff to contact the police. Authorities responded and took the woman into custody.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Second High-Profile Trespassing Case in Days

Interestingly, this incident followed closely on the heels of another case involving attempted trespassing at a Bollywood celebrity’s home. Just days earlier, two individuals were caught trying to enter actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra.

According to Mumbai Police, the suspects—a 23-year-old man named Jitendra Kumar Singh and a 32-year-old woman, Isha Chhabra—tried to enter Galaxy Apartments on May 20 and 21, respectively.

Singh, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was first spotted outside Khan’s home around 9:45 am. When a security officer asked him to leave, he reportedly smashed his phone in anger.

Later that day, around 7:15 pm, Singh managed to sneak into the apartment complex by tailing a resident’s car. However, he was apprehended once again by security and handed over to the police.

Trespasser Claims He Just Wanted to Meet the Actor

During questioning, Singh revealed that he wanted to meet Salman Khan and had tried to bypass security since he wasn’t being allowed in.

“He managed to enter the premises but was caught by the police again. This time, they handed him over to the Bandra police,” said one of the officers.

The back-to-back incidents have raised concerns over the security arrangements for celebrities in Mumbai, especially given the growing trend of fans taking extreme measures to meet their idols.

ALSO READ: Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s Absence Despite Scoring Six Nominations