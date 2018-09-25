Bhojpuri megastar Chintu aka Pradeep Pandey and debutante Surbhi Shukla-starrer Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 trailer has finally been unveiled. The film, which also stars Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Bhojpuri dancing sensation Shubhi Sharma and Shubham Tiwari in key roles is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Bhojpuri megastar Chintu aka Pradeep Pandey and debutante Surbhi Shukla-starrer Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 trailer has finally been unveiled. The film, which also stars Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Bhojpuri dancing sensation Shubhi Sharma and Shubham Tiwari in key roles is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The trailer shows some action-packed sequences, sexy item numbers, dance performances and a lot of drama.

Bollywood actor Rahul Dev will be playing a negative role and the much-awaited Bhojpuri film also stars Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit in a prominent role. Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 has been helmed and backed by Rajkumar R Pandey and has been produced under the banner of Saideep Films.

The film is expected to release this year during the time of Durga Puja. The trailer of the film has created a lot of buzz on the Internet and has gone viral on social media. It is one of the most anticipated films of this year and expected to break many records at the box office. The performances of the lead actors are being much appreciated and the trailer has raised to curiosity for the film even more!

The trailer of Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 looks promising.

