Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke Bhojpuri movie: The movie which won hearts of millions of fans starring Khesari Lal Yadava, Aamrapali dubey and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles is now streaming online! The movie is a typical love story with action packed perromances, drama, romance and comedy scenes. The movie Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke was supposed to release all over the untry on may 11, 2018 but later on the makers pushed the date to may 26, 2018 due to some circumstances. The movie stars Awadhesh Mishra, Kirti Yadav, Manoj Tiger, Mahesh Acharya, Prakash Jais, Sweety Singh, Dev Singh, Deepak Sinha, Samrath Chaturvedi among others in pivotal roles.

The movie in a short span of time has garnered 23 million views on the video sharingpaltform YouTube and will be soon crossing 25 million views. The movie was one the highest grossing movies of the year 2018 and earned crores of rupees at the box office. The jukebox of the movie has been composed by Khesari Lal Yadav, Indu Sonali, and Priyanka Singh, and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav Kavi Ji, Azad Singh, and Pawan Pandey. Some of the songs of the movie are Marab Abhi Baccha Ba, Dhukur Dhukur, among others.

