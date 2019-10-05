Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara featured together in fashion photoshoot, vogue celebrating October with the best faces of South cinema. The actors from Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu join each other on the cover page of Magazine.

Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara featured together in the fashion photoshoot of October 2019 in the magazine by Vogue. The best actors form Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema. Vogue celebrating October with the best actors from the South. Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara set a benchmark in their respective industries by their phenomenal role and hard work.

South Indian celebrity Mahesh Babu nailed the photoshoot with his authentic looks and tremendous appealing presence. He looks phenomenal in white and black combination, he wore a white T-shirt with black shimmery pants. He also wore a locket in his neck and his smooth hair made him more attractive. The actor wore black booty shoes and pose the camera by putting hands on the lips. His attitude to the camera defines how charming is Mahesh Babu and this is the reason he stole millions of hearts.

mbs up.

Actors pose the camera for vogue magazine, Nayanthara looked glamourous in a frilled multicolor dress with mess curl. Mahesh Babu marks his presence in the center with a brown suit and a multicolor hoody inside. Dulquer looked no less than a hunk, he wore a blue suit with lemon color T-shirt inside with his clumsy hair.

Nayanthara who is unstoppable in the South Indian industry, gave back to back hit and mark her presence all over the world. The actress is recently hit the box office with her remarkable performance in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the film is unstoppable on box-office. Talking about her attire for vogue magazine she wore a blue coloured gown with silver bangles in hand. She elegantly posed for the camera which was fitted on hight. She wore nice makeup with are brown lipstick and sober eye glam up.

Dulquer Salman who was last seen in Bollywood film Zoya Factor also joined the photoshoot with other actors. Although his film was not that good on the box-office but his performance was highly appreciated by the viewers. He looked super endearing in a grey suit with a light orange inner. He winked and posed to the camera by thumbs up.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App