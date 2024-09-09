Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati’s ‘Kaantha’ Goes On Floors | Photos

The shoot of Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Kaantha' has started. The makers recently held a puja at Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad, where the whole team came and sought the blessings of the almighty.

On Monday (September 9), Rana took to Instagram and shared pictures from the puja ceremony, expressing excitement about the film.
“An exciting journey begins today. Introducing #KAANTHA, an epic collaboration between @RanaDaggubati and @dqsalmaan ! Starring @bhagyashriiborse @i_am_samuthirakani ,Directed by @selvamani.selvaraj87 & Produced by #RanaDaggubati,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati)

“What better way to celebrate 60 years of Suresh Productions’ legacy by unlocking a new dimension through this collaboration between @theSpiritMedia and @dqswayfarerfilms ? Puja completed, can’t wait to start rolling,” Rana added.

Set in the evocative backdrop of 1950s Madras, ‘Kaantha’ is touted to be a cinematic journey that explores the complexities of human relationships and societal change during a dynamic period in history.

In a press note shared by the film’s team, Rana said, “I am excited to embark on this journey with Spirit Media and get started with Kaantha. This is a beautifully layered story that captures the depths of human emotions and gives an actor a lot of scope to perform. I am thrilled to get started and bring this film to life.”

Dulquer Salmaan, founder of Wayfarer Films and lead actor in the film, too, expressed his enthusiasm.

He said, “I am excited to embark on this journey with Spirit Media and get started with Kaantha. This is a beautifully layered story that captures the depths of human emotions and gives an actor a lot of scope to perform. I am thrilled to get started and bring this film to life.”
Selvamani Selvaraj has come on board to direct ‘Kaantha’. Bhagyashri Borse is also a part of the film

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:

Dulquer Salmaan dulquer salmaan movies Kaantha shoot Rana daggubati

