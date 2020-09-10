Makers of the much-awaited Hollywood film 'Dune' on Wednesday released the official trailer of the flick, which promises an epic sci-fi saga.

This Warner Bros finally released the highly anticipated first trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’. Based on the epic 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, Dune explores the intersection of fate, politics, religion, ecology, and war amid the backdrop of the planet Arrakis, informally known as Dune.One of the best-selling sci-fi stories ever, the book laid the groundwork for stories like Star Wars and Game of Thrones.

With a stellar cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Charlotte Rampling, Dune is, for many sci-fi fans, one of the most awaited releases of the year.The mind blowing three-minute and eight-seconds trailer features explosive battle scenes and captures a breath-taking desert landscape.

The sci-fi feature is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 18 this year.Warner Bros. is certainly taking all the right steps to position Dune as something new, and digestible for those unfamiliar with the sci-fi world, providing a cast Q&A with Stephen Colbert before the debut of the trailer. Warners also has big hopes for the property as a franchise, with Dune: The Sisterhood, a spin-off series, in the works at HBO Max.With no Star Wars or Avatar in its line of sight this holiday season, Dune has the perfect release date.Dune certainly has the potential to change the scope of our science fiction outlook, we just have to support it.

Meanwhile, the twitteratis have appreciated the breathtaking trailer in their own unique ways.Have a look:

I don't want to sound dramatic, but @RealChalamet was born to play Paul Atreides.#DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/e7itY7OAjB — Gałązka Jabłoni (@Atrydka) September 8, 2020

jesus christ he looks like a God #DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/gyzEhhp8jv — Marius (@chalamarius) September 9, 2020