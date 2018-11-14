Deepika and Ranveer are finally married in traditional Konkani style. As wishes are pouring in for the couple, Durex India has wished the couple a happy married life and has captioned the picture as we have got you covered and are congratulating them for officially putting a ring on it.

As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are officially married now the wishes are pouring in from all over the world. Ranveer Singh who used to endorse Durex condoms in the year 2017 has been wished by the company on the start of this beautiful venture. Durex India took to its official Twitter handle and quirkily captioned it saying we have got you covered DeepVeer with a wink emoticon. In the photo posted by them, Durex congratulated Deepika and Ranveer for officially putting a ring on it.

The Bollywood stars are officially husband and wife. The two have tied the knot in Konkani style this morning on November 14, 2018, at a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. Reports are flooding in that there were 130 people who attended their wedding. Whereas, only 40 people were invited to attend the engagement which took place yesterday on November 13, 2018. Check out the tweet from Durex India here:

The couple will be hosting a grand reception after their two-day festivities are over. The duo will organize two receptions one in Bangalore on November 21, 2018, and the other one in Mumbai on November 28, 2018. Check out the Invitation for the receptions here:

Check out the videos of Ranveer Singh from his Durex days

