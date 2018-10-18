Durga Puja 2018: On the eighth day of Navratri, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen visited the Durga pandal to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. Various photographs are surfacing on social media where Amitabh Bachchan's family can be seen in their traditional attires while performing rituals. While a video of Sushmita Sen is surfacing on Twitter where she can be seen dancing on Dhanuchinaach.

Durga Puja 2018: On the occasion of Durga Puja, the Bollywood celebrities made sure to celebrate the festival. Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kajol visited the Durga pandal to seek the blessings of the Goddess Durga. Like every year, Amitabh Bachchan’s family visited the Khar pandal on the eighth day of Navaratri. Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet. In the photographs, the whole family can be seen seeking blessings of Durga while the priest performed the rituals.

The entire family was seen wearing traditional attire. Amitabh wore a white kurta-pyjama with a yellow vest while Shweta chose a pastel-coloured saree and Jaya wore a green saree for the occasion. Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to Twitter to wish their fans. Check out the latest tweets and posts on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan and family spotted performing Durga puja in Mumbai; see pictures https://t.co/xEInnlJp7c pic.twitter.com/39q356hosE — M Shoaib (@eventsday) October 17, 2018

May the goddess bless us with the best of wisdom and may this auspicious occasion bring tons of joy and contentment in our lives! Happy #DurgaAshtami everyone! pic.twitter.com/WqVkXxaMhA — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 17, 2018

But what is grabbing our attention on the Internet is Sushmita Sen’s Dhunichinaach to seek the blessings of Durga Puja. She has even shared the video on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote that it was a divine feeling to dance with her babies. In the video, Sushmita Sen, younger daughter Alisah, elder daughter Renee performed the ritual while holding an incandescent earthen pot stacked with coconut husk and camphor.

Dhunuchi Naach is a significant part of the festival. As per the traditions, the devotees dance to the tunes of the ‘Dhak’ while holding the earthen pot. The earthen pot is lit with fire which constantly evolves smoke, in order to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. Besides ritualistic explanation, it is a necessary tradition during the Durga Puja celebration as it adds up to the festive mode.

Vighnaharta Ganesh actors Akanksha Puri and Malkhan Singh were also seen enjoying the Navaratri festival along with Comedy Circus trio Mubeen Saudagar, Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Sagar.

The Indian Idol contestants Salman Ali and Nitin Kumar also gave a special tribute to our soldiers and policemen by performing on ‘Sandese aate hai’.

