Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan is coming back on small screen with the third season of reality game show Dus Ka Dum which is the Indian adaptation of the popular international reality game show Power of 10 and aired on Sony Entertainment Television. Sony Entertainment Television with the latest promo announced the launch of the app which will be available from March 18 on Sony.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who previously has been entertaining us by hosting the controversial reality show Bigg Boss since for over five years, is making a comeback on small screen with the third season of reality game show Dus Ka Dum. The Dabangg actor, who previously hosted the two seasons of Dus Ka Dum is once again coming back with the much-awaited season of the reality show and will be hosting it. After the first promo which was released in which he gave a hint about the third season of the reality game show, another promo has been unveiled in which Salman is saying his famous dialogue from the show, “Kitne pratishat bharitya” (what percentage of Indians) in his own funny way, with Sony Entertainment Television announced the launch of the app.

To be available from March 18 on Sony LIV, the unique app would be the only chance for Salman fans to be on the reality game show with the Bollywood heartthrob. For all the fans who want participate in the third season of Dus Ka Dum, they need to login into the app and give their basic details and answer questions like their relationship, life, experiences, opinions and much more. There would be 40 levels, each one comprising 20 questions. While the channel has decided to give out gifts after every level, the ones with maximum scores would be chosen for the audition. The lucky ones clearing that would be invited to be on Dus Ka Dum and play the game with the one and only Salman Khan.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan recreates KKK..Kiran moment with Zero co-star Katrina Kaif’s poster

Show par aane ke liye aur @BeingSalmanKhan ke saath #DusKaDum khelne ke liye, download kijiye @SonyLIV app. App download karne ke liye log on karein https://t.co/s5xl23a2fR pic.twitter.com/KpR9YIpWDJ — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 18, 2018

ALSO READ: Raid Box Office collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s crime-thriller mints Rs 23.90 crore

Dus Ka Dum is the Indian adaptation of the popular international reality game show Power of 10 and aired on Sony Entertainment Television. As per reports on Tellychakkar, the makers are planning to release the first episode on May 9, 2018.

ALSO READ: Ugly spat breaks out between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover; here’s what we know

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App